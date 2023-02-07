Read full article on original website
NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV TOMORROW FROM TAMPA, POST-PPV TV TAPINGS ALMOST SOLD OUT
The updated lineup for this Saturday's National Wrestling Alliance 'Nuff Said PPV from Tampa, Florida, which will stream on FITE.TV, features:. *NWA Champion Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona with no outside interference and everyone banned from ringside. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love - No DQ. *Trevor Murdoch vs Chris...
BRONSON REED TALKS, MAYOR MATT MORGAN, CENA CONFIRMED FOR 'FAST X' AND MORE
Bronson Reed is on the latest WWE After the Bell podcast. Bronson discusses his thoughts on being inside the Elimination Chamber, growing up a fan in Australia and his thoughts on Rhea Ripley representing his hometown of Adelaide at WrestleMania, and his pride for his home country. Plus, he talks about how his release and being in the WWE prepared him for life on the Indies again, working in New Japan, how things led to his return, trying to gain attention, making memorable moments, and much much more. Also on the podcast is,Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves discussing all the latest when it comes to The Road to Elimination Chamber including the return of Lita, Sami versus Cody in the eyes of the fans, Paul Heyman invoking The American Dream and best wishes to Jerry Lawler.
FORMER WWE STAR BECOMES NATURALIZED AMERICAN CITIZEN
Sinn Bodhi aka former WWE star Kizarny announced that he has become a naturalized citizen of the United States:. https://www.facebook.com/sinnbodhi/posts/10158938693836951/.
THE OLD MEMPHIS WRESTLING SET, WHERE'S RUSEV, ANDRE THE GIANT MUSEUM AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. With all these promotions on TV, AEW, etc. how is it Joey Styles hasn't returned to what he does best?. By his own choice. Styles is happily working outside the business and I know for a fact he's turned down a number overtures to do commentary, signings, etc. He's divorced himself from pro wrestling.
WWE VIDEOS
Rhea Ripley & Finn Bálor vs. Edge & Beth Phoenix - Road to Elimination Chamber: WWE Playlist. Dakota Kai plays The Last of Us Part I (Ep. 4) — Let's Play.
POST-SMACKDOWN DARK MATCH RESULTS FROM CT
After Smackdown went off the air in Uncasville, CT:. *New Day defeated Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest when Kofi Kingston pinned Dominik with Trouble in Paradise. *Bray Wyatt pinned LA Knight after putting him through a table and hitting Sister Abigail in a No DQ match.
TOP MATCHES SET FOR SMACKDOWN NEXT WEEK & MORE WWE NOTES
Announced for next week's SmackDown from Montréal:. *Madcap Moss versus Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. *Shotzi and Natalya versus Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. *Drew McIntyre and Sheamus versus The Viking Raiders. There is a WWE NXT live event tonight in Citrus Springs, Florida at the Citrus Springs Community...
BELLAS TAPE SPECIAL PODCAST AHEAD OF SUPERBOWL, HIGHLIGHTS RELEASED
WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella did a special edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast live from Phoenix ahead of the Super Bowl. During their conversation, Brie and Nikki discuss the crazy things Brie does when inebriated, and they also chat with Frankie Muniz about his return to racing to make his son proud. Additional special guests include Artem Chigvintsev and the Eagles mascot and cheerleaders:
PAUL HEYMAN THINKS THAT ROMAN REIGNS DESERVES AN EMMY
Paul Heyman did an interview with Variety stating that he wants Roman Reigns to win an Emmy for his work as The Tribal Chief. You can read the piece by clicking here.
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
WWE Shop has a new Charlotte Flair 14× World Champion T-shirt and WrestleMania 39 championship side plates. The Great Khali Tries INTERNATIONAL CUISINE | Chakh Le WWE Season 2: WWE Now India. LIL MAJIN vs. Team UpUpDownDown — Tekken 7 Gauntlet Challenge (modded gameplay)"
MORE NAMES ANNOUNCED FOR WWE 2K23 AND MORE
Jinder Mahal has been officially announced for WWE 2K 23. Ariel Helwani bakes with Sami Zayn | A true kitchen disaster-class from the WWE Superstar.
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX live from Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun Arena:. *WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. *Rey Mysterio vs. Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar to earn a WWE Intercontinental Championship bout.
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: DID JEY SHOW UP?, WHO FACES GUNTHER NEXT WEEK?, A TEAM YOU NEVER THOUGHT YOU WOULD SEE, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We start off with a look at last week's "Where's Jey" saga. Paul Heyman is in the ring and he introduces himself. He says he is here to drop some pearls of wisdom. Ever since Brock Lesnar and him conquered the Undertaker's streak at Wrestlemania, I do not give predicitions, I do spoilers. I have a lot tonight. The Island of Relevancy is under a two prong attack. On Smackdown, Sami Zayn. A crazed, psychopathic rebel. An inzayn competitor. Here is your first spoiler. Sami Zayn is not here this evening. Sami Zayn challenging Roman Reigns . . . can you imagine Sami Zayn as your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? The crowd likes the idea.
A&E TO RUN WWE MARATHON NEXT SUNDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS
WWE's A&E programming returns next Sunday 2/19 with the premiere of new episodes of WWE Legends Biography as well as the premiere of the second season of WWE Rivals. 1 PM - WWE Rivals: Steve Austin vs. The Rock. 2 PM - Biography: Steve Austin. 4 PM - Biography: Lex...
VIDEO: HAS JEFF JARRETT MET HIS MATCH?
Did Jeff Jarrett Finally Meet His Match? | Hey! (EW), 2/12/23.
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Blake Howard. They lock up and Tank sends Kale into the ropes. They lock up again and Kale sends Tank into the ropes. Tank with a wrist lock and Kale with a reversal. Tank with a reversal. Tank with a top wrist lock. Tank with an uppercut to the biceps. Tank lifts Kale in the air by the wrist and then takes him to the mat with an arm bar. Kale with a hip toss. Kale punches Tank and Tank with a clothesline. Tank catches Kale and hits a power slam for a near fall. Kale with a clothesline in the corner followed by kicks. Kale with a cravate and forearms. Kale with a neck breaker for a near fall. Kale works on the neck. Kale with a rear chin lock. Kale with punches but Tank with punches of his own. Tank with a double sledge to the chest and back. Tank with a slam and a cartwheel into a splash for a near fall. Tank with an Oklahoma Stampede for the three count.
POTENTIAL SMACKDOWN SPOILER
We have heard from several readers in Connecticut that they've spotted Ronda Rousey today, so it would appear she is slated to return to WWE programming tonight.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on the WWE Network:. *Tank Ledger vs. Kale Dixon. *Lash Legend vs. Dani Palmer.
FIRING MANDY, WHAT WAS THE BEST WRESTLING OF ALL TIME, THE ONE ANGLE THAT COULD HAVE CONTINUED FOR YEARS AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. If Shawn Michaels, the head of WWE NXT, didn't fire Mandy Rose, then who did?. Well, it was pretty obvious to me the implication was that the upper tier execs in the company decided she needed to go. Whether that was Paul Levesque or someone else, that I haven't heard.
WWE NXT IN CITRUS SPRINGS, FLORIDA RESULTS
WWE NXT ran the Community Center in Citrus Springs. Results from the February 11th, 2023 live event were:. *Hank Waller & Odyssey Jones & Oba Femi defeated Tavion Heights & Myles Borne & Damon Kemp. *Brooks Jensen & Kiana James defeated Pretty Deadly. *Trick Williams pinned Ilja Dragunov. *Tiffany Stratton...
