GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Ellie Mackay led the way with 18 points, and No. 24 Michigan Tech defeated Davenport 63-48 Saturday afternoon at DU Student Center in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women's basketball. Sara Dax and Isabella Lenz also made it to double-figures with 10 points apiece as the Huskies reached the 20-win plateau for the fifth time in the past seven seasons.

HOUGHTON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO