Bladen County, NC

New Hanover school board reverses policy for transgender students in sports

On Tuesday night, a split vote on the New Hanover County School board effectively banned middle school athletes from playing sports according to their gender identity. The board’s old policy, passed in 2021, allowed transgender and nonbinary students to participate on whatever team they chose. The new policy requires those students to play on teams according to their birth certificate, unless it violates state law.
3 Things To Know For Monday

Here are three things to know for Monday, Feb. 13:. 1. High School Basketball: Today. The East Bladen girls’ and boys’ teams host Clinton beginning at 6 p.m. in the first round of the Southeastern Athletic Conference tournament. The West Bladen girls play at Fairmont at 6 p.m. The West Bladen boys have a first-round bye. (READ MORE)
New Hanover County Schools to no longer allow transgender middle school students to play on sports teams that match their gender identity

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –The New Hanover County Board of Education has voted to amend Policy 3620. During Tuesday night’s meeting, the board of education voted four to three to amend the language in Policy 3620 to no longer allow transgender middle school students to play on sports teams that match their gender identity. The policy now reads that students may participate only on the team consistent with the gender on the student’s birth certificate unless in violation of North Carolina State Law.
3 Things To Know For Saturday

Here are three things to know for Saturday, Feb. 11:. 1. Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball Registration: Today, 10 a.m.-noon, Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball Complex, 395 Perimeter Road, South Elm Street. Teams available for ages 7 through 12. Registration fee $45 if paid before March 4. Information: Graham Burney at 910-874-4457. (READ MORE)
Campfire At Cape Fear Farmers Market To Kick Off Trail Festival Weekend

The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and partners are planning to kick off the Year of the Trail Festival Weekend over President’s Day Weekend in true outdoor fashion with a campfire at the Cape Fear Farmers Market. In conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural...
Hunter Awtrey Cause Of Death: A Look Into His Family

I am hoping all is okay with you. Continue reading this article till the very end so that you can learn about the Hunter Awtrey Cause Of Death as well as some Deep and Unknown Secrets about Hunter Awtrey. Hunter Etrey was a young child who was born in the...
SCDNR provides update on missing hunter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is continuing their search for Tyler Doyle, a missing hunter who disappeared near the Little River jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 26. SCDNR officers and a dive team searched the area along with other emergency agencies. The...
‘We ain’t got nowhere to go:’ Community reacts to ordinance banning sleeping on New Hanover County property

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In a four-to-one vote on Monday, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners banned sleeping on county property from 10 pm to 7 am. This comes after the commissioners heard a presentation on January 23 about criminal activity, littering, and using outdoor and parking deck areas as restrooms. Commissioners voted on the ordinance last month following the presentation. It also resulted in a four-to-one vote, with Jonathan Barfield being the only dissenting vote. However, because it was the adoption of an ordinance without a public hearing, the vote had to be unanimous to forgo the second reading.
JV Boys Basketball: Midway 39, West Bladen 25

DUNN– Jemari McNeil and Wyatt Herring ignited a 17-0 3rd period burst with 5 points each that carried Midway to a 39-25 victory over West Bladen Friday in Southeastern Athletic Conference jayvee boys’ basketball action. Elijah McCollum threw in 2 baskets, and Charles Williams tossed in another bucket...
Fatal Accident in Little River, South Carolina

In Little River, South Carolina, a fatal accident took place early Saturday morning. A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Nelson Road. According to Corporal David Jones from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. The vehicle involved was a 2012 Dodge Journey traveling in the southbound direction on Nelson Road, which hit the pedestrian.
