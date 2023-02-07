Read full article on original website
New Hanover school board reverses policy for transgender students in sports
On Tuesday night, a split vote on the New Hanover County School board effectively banned middle school athletes from playing sports according to their gender identity. The board’s old policy, passed in 2021, allowed transgender and nonbinary students to participate on whatever team they chose. The new policy requires those students to play on teams according to their birth certificate, unless it violates state law.
3 Things To Know For Monday
Here are three things to know for Monday, Feb. 13:. 1. High School Basketball: Today. The East Bladen girls’ and boys’ teams host Clinton beginning at 6 p.m. in the first round of the Southeastern Athletic Conference tournament. The West Bladen girls play at Fairmont at 6 p.m. The West Bladen boys have a first-round bye. (READ MORE)
New Hanover County Schools to no longer allow transgender middle school students to play on sports teams that match their gender identity
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –The New Hanover County Board of Education has voted to amend Policy 3620. During Tuesday night’s meeting, the board of education voted four to three to amend the language in Policy 3620 to no longer allow transgender middle school students to play on sports teams that match their gender identity. The policy now reads that students may participate only on the team consistent with the gender on the student’s birth certificate unless in violation of North Carolina State Law.
Missing boater search which includes NC approaches 2-week mark
Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police departments, both in North Carolina, continue to search the shore during daylight for Tyler Doyle, 22.
3 Things To Know For Saturday
Here are three things to know for Saturday, Feb. 11:. 1. Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball Registration: Today, 10 a.m.-noon, Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball Complex, 395 Perimeter Road, South Elm Street. Teams available for ages 7 through 12. Registration fee $45 if paid before March 4. Information: Graham Burney at 910-874-4457. (READ MORE)
Homelessness issue fallout after New Hanover County ordinance approval
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The issue of homelessness a hot topic for city and county leaders and for people and organizations who help those without a place to stay. This comes as New Hanover County recently passed an ordinance preventing anyone from sleeping in or on county-owned property overnight.
PWC says Cumberland County residents might be paying more for utilities in a few months
PWC customers in the Fayetteville and larger Cumberland County area could be in for more rising energy costs.
Search for missing boater continues off of Brunswick County coast; officials release name
Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
Campfire At Cape Fear Farmers Market To Kick Off Trail Festival Weekend
The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and partners are planning to kick off the Year of the Trail Festival Weekend over President’s Day Weekend in true outdoor fashion with a campfire at the Cape Fear Farmers Market. In conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural...
“Any vacant land that you see is going to be developed” Leland town manager talks future development, expansion
Hunter Awtrey Cause Of Death: A Look Into His Family
I am hoping all is okay with you. Continue reading this article till the very end so that you can learn about the Hunter Awtrey Cause Of Death as well as some Deep and Unknown Secrets about Hunter Awtrey. Hunter Etrey was a young child who was born in the...
SCDNR provides update on missing hunter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is continuing their search for Tyler Doyle, a missing hunter who disappeared near the Little River jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 26. SCDNR officers and a dive team searched the area along with other emergency agencies. The...
‘We ain’t got nowhere to go:’ Community reacts to ordinance banning sleeping on New Hanover County property
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In a four-to-one vote on Monday, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners banned sleeping on county property from 10 pm to 7 am. This comes after the commissioners heard a presentation on January 23 about criminal activity, littering, and using outdoor and parking deck areas as restrooms. Commissioners voted on the ordinance last month following the presentation. It also resulted in a four-to-one vote, with Jonathan Barfield being the only dissenting vote. However, because it was the adoption of an ordinance without a public hearing, the vote had to be unanimous to forgo the second reading.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
PHOTOS: Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Navy vessel came ashore Thursday morning in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach. Photos show the vessel in the area of Boulineau’s supermarket. A crowd had gathered in the area. The vessel left at about 2 p.m. “This morning Service men and women from the US […]
50-year-old man reported missing in Robeson County, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 50-year-old man has been reported missing in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Keith Polimeda, of Shannon, is 6-foot-1, weighs 250 pounds and is bald, the sheriff’s office said. It is unclear where Polimeda was last seen. Anyone with information about Polimeda’s location is asked […]
Ashland man dies in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95
An Ashland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 early Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
JV Boys Basketball: Midway 39, West Bladen 25
DUNN– Jemari McNeil and Wyatt Herring ignited a 17-0 3rd period burst with 5 points each that carried Midway to a 39-25 victory over West Bladen Friday in Southeastern Athletic Conference jayvee boys’ basketball action. Elijah McCollum threw in 2 baskets, and Charles Williams tossed in another bucket...
Fatal Accident in Little River, South Carolina
In Little River, South Carolina, a fatal accident took place early Saturday morning. A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Nelson Road. According to Corporal David Jones from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. The vehicle involved was a 2012 Dodge Journey traveling in the southbound direction on Nelson Road, which hit the pedestrian.
