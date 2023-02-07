Read full article on original website
Related
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
In 2010, a 19-Year-Old Man Consumed a Slug As a Dare. He Was Never the Same Since
In 2010, a group of young friends were enjoying a night outdoors in Australia, laughing and drinking red wine. One of the friends, Sam Ballard, was dared to consume a snail that was creeping on the ground. Despite initial skepticism, Sam took the dare and ate the snail.
In 1986, Both His Parents Abandoned Him Because of the Way He Looks. “I hate seeing my face in the mirror”
Born with an underdeveloped jaw, absent cheekbones, and unusual ears, Jono Lancaster was discarded by his parents at birth and left to navigate a childhood fraught with abandonment and insecurity.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
On Valentine's Day 2000, a 9-year-old girl packed her bag and snuck out. Then, a bizarre discovery was made.
Harold and Iquilla Degree got married on Valentine's Day, 1988. They had their son, O'Bryant, in 1989 and their daughter, Asha, in 1990. Since the siblings were only 11 months apart, they were very close and even shared a bedroom in their apartment on Oakcrest Drive in Shelby, North Carolina.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Wife on husband: "He left the kids alone while I was doing overtime to see another woman"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Working long hours to be able to afford everything your family needs won't always mean so much to your spouse if they feel alone and don't want to spend so many hours just looking after the house or playing with the kids.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man
***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
macaronikid.com
Valentine's Day with Kids Everything You need to Plan and Celebrate 💘
Are you looking for ideas to celebrate Valentine's Day with your family? How about easy crafts, recipes and non-candy treat ideas? Tired of store-bought valentines? Need creative DIY ideas to make Valentines with your kids? Here are some Macaroni KID idea we've shared over the years plus some new ones for you and your family to LOVE!
macaronikid.com
AXES and O's
Looking for a fun date night idea? Try Axeville for an exhilarating night of axe throwing!. My husband and I had the opportunity to sneak away one night last week (thank you grandparents for babysitting) and try something new. We found it to be the perfect break from the norm and are already looking forward to going back.
macaronikid.com
Grapevine+ MacKid: How To Make a Valentine's Day Suncatcher
Suncatchers are a great way to brighten up those dreary winter days!. Make these Valentine’s Day suncatchers with your kids to spread a little love around the house this month, or gift them to grandparents, teachers, or anyone else your child loves! These Valentine's Day suncatchers are easy to make and use supplies you most likely already have on hand.
macaronikid.com
Couples Charcuterie Board Class
Looking for a unique way to spend some time with your special someone? Then be sure to join White Owl Workshop and Amazing Grazin LLC this Saturday for their Couples Charcuterie Board Class! In this class, White Owl Workshop will help you personalize your live edge charcuterie board with a new modern way of wood burning. Then the ladies of Amazin Grazin will teach you how to create your board with meats, cheeses, and more. Bring your special someone and have fun creating this board.
macaronikid.com
A Note From Your Publisher: The one about being irritated 📝
Have you ever had a week where you are just irritated?. Not huge things. Little things, that in the scheme of things, aren't really the end of the world... but they bug you nonetheless. I've been irritated this week, and I feel like I need to vent a bit to...
Comments / 0