Lots of dough: How local bakers are navigating ingredients price hikes in the middle of king cake season

Join East Baton Rouge Parish Library for the 17th Annual One Book One Community reading initiative. People from all walks of life are encouraged to read and then discuss the 2023 selected title: The Blues: The Authentic Narrative of My Music and Culture by Chris Thomas King. The concept started in 1998 with the Washington Center for the Book’s project, “If All of Seattle Read the Same Book.” Today, cities and towns all over the nation strengthen their communities through a celebration of reading. One Book One Community creates and provides the opportunity to start an open dialogue with friends, neighbors, and coworkers. This year’s kickoff party will be held on Sunday, March 19 from 4 to 6 p.m at the Main Library at Goodwood. There will be food, crafts, games, and live music by The Michael Foster Project. Click here to read more about this year’s featured book!

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO