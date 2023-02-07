Read full article on original website
Don Garber’s 24th year as commissioner of Major League Soccer might be his most ambitious yet. Not only does the league welcome a 29th team in St. Louis City SC and its accompanying new stadium, it has designs by year’s end of announcing its 30th franchise, which will give it the same number as Major League Baseball and the NBA. This summer also will mark an expansion of the Leagues Cup with Mexico’s Liga MX, allowing every club from those leagues to participate.
Under the header, "How Sports Betting Upended the Economies of Native American Tribes," the N.Y. TIMES' Chen, Walker & Vogel wrote for decades, gambling has been the "most important source of income for hundreds of Native American tribes." Now, in many parts of the country, the "rapid spread of sports betting and online wagering is threatening to crimp that economic lifeline." Some tribes are seeing "revenue evaporate as giant gambling companies enter the fray." In other situations, tribes are "losing their prime position to capitalize on an expected explosion of all kinds of online gambling." In Florida, the Seminole tribe forged a "lucrative deal to exclusively offer sports betting in the state, only to have the deal blocked by a lawsuit from casino companies." In Arizona, traditional casinos and sports teams "gobbled up 95 percent of the nascent sports-betting market, which will be on vivid display" at today’s Super Bowl in Glendale, where fans in attendance can "bet on the game for the first time." Tribes that had relied on gambling are "now scrounging for scraps."
Fox will "roll out a new graphics package and a tweaked score bug" for Super Bowl LVII today in "something that has become a tradition for networks" during Super Bowl broadcasts. The net also will have "updated animated graphics and could roll out some new features during the game, if the action on the field warrants it." As far as cameras go, Fox will "deploy 44 manned cameras" to "cover all the action, double the 22 cameras they send to cover a normal NFL game." Overall, Fox will have "94 cameras, which includes a 4K camera and multiple high-speed cameras." It will have its "famed 'Megalodon' camera," which "made a splash a few seasons ago with its cinematic look that many fans said reminded them of the popular Madden NFL video game" (PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER, 2/9).
NASCAR rolls into its 75th anniversary season in what could become one of the most defining years in the sport’s history. The sport’s efforts to reinvent itself began before the pandemic and are destined to accelerate. While this season the sport will head to Chicago for the first street race for the Cup Series, NASCAR executives are in active talks to race in the New York City region, a move that would take it into the largest media market in the U.S.
