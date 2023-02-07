Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksal.com
Jayhawks Win in Lubbock to Complete Season Sweep of Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas – Kansas got a combined 62 points from the senior trio of Zakiyah Franklin, Taiyanna Jackson and Holly Kersgieter as the Jayhawks defeated Texas Tech 78-67 on Saturday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena. The win completes a season sweep by the Jayhawks over Texas Tech for the...
ksal.com
No. 9 Kansas to Play at Oklahoma Saturday
Kansas is coming off an 88-80 win against No. 5 Texas on Feb. 6. The Jayhawks have won three of their last four games with two of those wins against top 10 teams. Oklahoma is looking to end a three-game losing streak after its 82-72 loss at No. 14 Baylor.
ksal.com
Women’s Hoops on the Road to Face Texas Tech Saturday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, to face Texas Tech on Saturday, Feb. 11. It will be the second conference meeting of the season between the two teams. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be...
ksal.com
Kansas Splits Two Games on Friday
TUCSON, Ariz. – Kansas split its two games on Friday, beating North Carolina State by a score of 12-6, before falling to No. 12 Arizona 15-2 in Tucson, Ariz. at the Candrea Classic. GAME ONE. In the first game of the day, Kansas jumped out to a six-run lead...
ksal.com
Unique KU Trio to Perform in Lindsborg
A unique musical trio featuring University of Kansas Kansas music department faculty will perform in Lindsborg. Based in the Kansas City area and taking its name from the Indo-Persian word for “new” and the Uzbek word for “music” or “melody,” the NAVO arts organization is focused on the new and the international. Now the new NAVO Trio, featuring two University of Kansas School of Music faculty members and one former member, is looking both forward and backward in time to bring overlooked music by women and nonbinary composers to the light of the concert hall and recordings.
ksal.com
Cowboys Win at Wamego in 4 OT Thriller!
WAMEGO – The #1 ranked Wamego Lady Red Raiders led from start to finish Friday night in a dominant performance on Homecoming Night. Wamego was led by Senior, Ashten Pierson, who finished with a game-high 28 points in the victory. She has signed to play softball at Creighton University.
Comments / 0