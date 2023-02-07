The Honorable Rev Everett Mitchell is currently running to be on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court. In this episode, Judge Mitchell discusses why he decided to run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, his southern roots and its impact on his baking abilities, the codification of race within US history, his vision of how law can be a force for good, the role of beauty in changing the narrative and distortion of Black images, and much more.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO