Drunk Driving & Getting High on the Reefer Tops Saturday Arrests
SAN ANGELO – Nine individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours mostly for Driving While Intoxicated and Marijuana Possession. 45-year-old Christopher Banks was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers Saturday morning. He was charged with his second...
Man indicted for murder involving Snapchat conversation
According to records filed in Tom Green County, Christopher Wise was indicted on January 20, 2023, for the murder of Christie Feland by striking her with an unknown object.
Tom Green County jail logs: February 11, 2023
From 7 a.m. Friday, February 10 to 7 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than […]
Driver and Passenger Trapped Following Crash in the Chicken District
SAN ANGELO, TX — A driver and passenger were trapped when first responders arrived at Knickerbocker at S. Jackson Friday afternoon involving three small and imported SUV type vehicles. The crash impacted traffic headed to the Cane’s Chicken and the Rosa’s Mexican Cafe on the north side of the intersection known as “The Chicken District.” Traffic headed to the Chick-Fil-A and the Taco Bell were generally unaffected by this crash since both establishments were across the street.
Sheriff: Eight on the run following bailout near Menard
The Menard County Sheriff's Office reminds citizens to lock their vehicles and doors to their house. Call 911 if someone is walking on your property.
The Costs of Getting Caught “Getting Busy” in A Car in Texas
There was a time when every city in America had a "lover's lane". I asked several over 60-year-old adults in San Angelo where to find the location of the local "lover's lane" I got a lot of naughty smiles. A few told me about a naughty store. That was not what I had in mind. Many said it was "none of my business".
Crash Shuts Down Nasworthy Bridge on Super Bowl Sunday
A single occupant was reported to be in the truck. The driver was taken to Shannon Medical Center. This crash caused southbound traffic to be reduced to one lane. This bridge goes directly over Lake Nasworhthy. It is considered one of the most scenic stretch of roadways in San Angelo.
2 San Angelo Women Sentenced for Assaulting Public Servants
SAN ANGELO — Two San Angelo woman have been sentenced after assaulting public servants. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Elizabeth Shnaine Morgan and Valentina Ramos Duffley have each taken plea deals for assaulting either public servants or police officers. According to court documents, on May 31, 2022, a San...
Could There Be Casinos In San Angelo Anytime Soon?
Some people have a taste for gaming chips. I have never found them appetizing. More on that coming up. As of now, Texas has three operating casinos. None of them are particularly close to San Angelo. They include the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass, Naskila Gaming in Livingston, and the Speaking Rock Entertainment Center in El Paso.
A new sheep apperars at Tom Green County library
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A new fiberglass sheep is back in place at the Tom Green County Library in downtown San Angelo. The new ewe replaces “Paige Turner” after it was knocked over by a driver in 2022. Artist Zoe Floe decorated the new sheep located at Irving and Beauagard. It includes literary references and […]
Real Estate: Hold a Pool Party in the Country!
SAN ANGELO, TX — This 4 bed 2 bath in Buffalo Heights sits on 1 acre with a super inviting in-ground pool and patio that is ideal for outdoor entertaining! The front bedroom doubles as a convenient home office. This home has custom rock work, engineered hardwood floors and professional landscaping.
USGS: Cluster of Earthquakes in the Big Country Saturday
HERMLEIGH, TX – The United States Geological Survey is reporting a cluster of earthquakes hit near Hermleigh Saturday and could be felt as far away as San Angelo. Four earthquakes shook along the Fisher county side on the Scurry/Fisher county line in the same vicinity as the earthquakes that occurred on February 3.
Epic Legal Battle Against Fun Town RV Resumes
SAN ANGELO, TX — A Midland woman sued Fun Town RV, 3950 US 67, for selling her what she called a ‘hopelessly flawed product” in 2018 and the court case has dragged on for five years. The jury trial may finally happen Thursday, Feb. 9. Kara Stephan...
San Angelo Chamber Names the 2023 Citizen of the Year
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet Thursday night, Feb. 9, and named the 2023 Citizen of the Year. Last year, Barbara Rallo and Treva Boyd were named citizens of the year for their philanthropy work surrounding the En Plein Air art competition that benefits the San Angelo Museum of the Arts.
Driver, passenger declared dead after San Angelo crash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 84-year old woman and a 91-year old man died Feb. 3 in San Angelo as a result of a fatal crash. At approximately 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 87, Monica Kahn was driving a pickup truck southbound with Robert Jakob Kahn in the passenger seat.
Eight dogs at risk of being “destroyed” if not found homes
Concho Valley PAWS posted on their Facebook page today that eight dogs are currently at risk of being "destroyed" if not found homes by Friday, February 10, 2023.
SAISD Update: February 9, 2023
San Angelo ISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff joined KLST's Carolyn McEnrue for the weekly update on what's happening in the district on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
The carnival is back in town – Here’s what you need to know
Residents may have noticed the large trucks hauling in the carnival rides so here's what you need to know before attending.
What is happening with La Niña?
La Niña conditions prevail but are expected to end during the next few months according to the NWS but the upcoming spring continues to favor below-normal precipitation.
Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project
Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
