Natrona County, WY

Judge Sets Casper Man’s Bond at $100,000 Cash Only

Anthony Maico Hinton Kytzia, 26, heard 5 charges against him in Natrona County Initial Appearances from Judge Nichole Collier on Friday, Feb. 3:. 1. Aggravated Assault and Battery (with a knife), punishable by 10 years imprisonment. 2. Unlawful Entry, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. 3. Property Destruction, punishable...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
The Best Restrooms in Casper According To You

Where in Casper is the best place to go to the bathroom? When nature calls, who has the best and cleanest public restrooms? We polled our Facebook audience to find the best picks, and the results were divided, but there were a few top loos to use. Josh S said,...
CASPER, WY
Appelate Court Throws Out Casper Doctor’s Drug Convictions

The federal appeals court in Denver threw out the convictions of Casper Dr. Shakeel Kahn accused of overprescribing powerful pain medication and ordered a new trial for him. Friday's ruling from Denver's 10th Circuit Court of Appeals upended the case that began in the spring of 2016, Kahn's arrest in late 2016, indictment in early 2017, and the ongoing investigation, the 20-day trial in 2019 and subsequent sentences -- 25 years for Kahn -- and 15 years for his brother Nabeel.
CASPER, WY
Emergency Rental Assistance Program Payments End in June

Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will end its rental, utility and housing stability assistance payments in June, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Family Services. Households with questions about their extension application status or what months they can apply for funding should contact the ERAP...
WYOMING STATE
‘Bed Bath & Beyond’ in Casper Closing Permanently

Yet another store is closing in Casper's Eastridge Mall. Bed Bath & Beyond recently posted signs in and around the store that they are closing permanently. After speaking with store staff, there is no set date for when the store will close its doors for good, but it is estimated to be anywhere from one to two months.
CASPER, WY
Kiwanis Club of Casper’s 68th Pancake Fest Returns March 11

The Kiwanis Club of Casper’s 68th Pancake Festival returns March 11. Tickets are now on sale for the fundraiser that supports programs serving children throughout Casper. All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs and sausage and a variety of breakfast beverages will be available at the Casper College cafeteria from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming.

