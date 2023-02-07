Trade Spend Management (TSM) is an important aspect of any business that deals with customers. By understanding your customers’ needs and adjusting your prices accordingly, you can improve your competitive advantages in the market. Trade spend management also helps optimise promotional investment activities, enhances the effectiveness of product forecasting and helps analyse historical data. Also, it integrates with ERP and POS systems to ensure accurate data capture. Using a trade spend management system in your business, you can ensure that you always keep your customers happy and profitable.

1 DAY AGO