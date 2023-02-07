Sheree Renée Thomas, Author of ‘Black Panther: Panther’s Rage,’ on Thursday, Feb. 23, Joins MCPL Contemporary Conversations Event on ‘Afrofuturism and Diversity in Sci-Fi’

Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating the shooting of three adult male victims that occurred on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in front of 2425 Reedie Drive in Wheaton. At approximately 3:27 a.m., 4th District officers responded to...

WHEATON, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO