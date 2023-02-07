ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 29 News

Mild but breezy, cooling into the weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expecting a mild day but breezy day. Winds will finally taper off into this afternoon and evening, with clouds increasing into the night. A cold front will also bring colder temperatures into the weekend with northerly winds. Expecting conditions to remain dry until Sunday when we can expect a cold rain, wintry mixing, and snow mostly in upper elevations along and west of the Blue Ridge into early Monday morning. So far accumulations look very low. Check back for updates.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Mix of clouds & sun, breezy & mild

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It will be a mild end to the work and school week. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. A cold front will advance across the region. While we are not expecting any rain, our wind will shift to the north. A more seasonal weekend can be expected. Rain and snow showers will develop during the day Sunday. Not much accumulation is expected, however, there may be a few icy spots before we change over to rain. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe weekend !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Tracking snow chances this weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — MY THOUGHTS ON WINTRY MIX/SNOW POTENTIAL FOR SUNDAY. A vs B-- check out the big difference from the same source 6 hours apart. Big snow vs virtually no snow!. Forecast data abruptly changed for the weekend. Instead of a dry Sunday, a slower-developing Low was...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: Devils Backbone

NELSON COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Kim Oakley, Commercial Director of Devils Backbone Brewing Company about the company’s history and more. WFXR...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville tattoo shop raising money for Lyme Warrior

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - OM Tattoo & Massage hosted its annual Ink to End Lyme event Saturday, February 11. This international event is through the Lyme Warrior with Valentine’s Day and self-love themed designs. Rin Nelson, the receptionist at OM, says her godfather has Lyme disease. “A couple of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Protest held outside Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens gathered outside the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Saturday, February 11, for a peaceful protest. People came out with pets, posters, and some noisemakers over allegations of employee mistreatment and animal neglect. Some shouted for the resignation of CEO Angie Gunter, as well. Do you have a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

No. 8 UVA basketball edges Duke in overtime 69-62

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - No. 8 Virginia got a game-high 23 points from Armaan Frankin including a big three-pointer with 39 seconds left in overtime to propel Virginia to a 69-62 win over Duke. Virginia got the game into overtime after a controversial call at the end of regulation. With...
DURHAM, NC
theriver953.com

Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery

Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Report: Thomas Jefferson Foundation acquires Jefferson Vineyards

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Foundation is buying back a corner of the estate that was gifted away nearly 250 years ago. The foundation has acquired Jefferson Vineyards for nearly $12 million. According to the Daily Progress, the foundation has not released future plans for the property...
NBC 29 News

Survey launched in support of Charlottesville’s Economic Development Strategic Plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has launched a community and business survey that supports its new five-year Economic Development Strategic Plan. The survey will provide direction for the city by identifying opportunities for future growth and partnerships. Charlottesville is asking for all community members to share their input by completing...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy