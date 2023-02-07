Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Mild but breezy, cooling into the weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expecting a mild day but breezy day. Winds will finally taper off into this afternoon and evening, with clouds increasing into the night. A cold front will also bring colder temperatures into the weekend with northerly winds. Expecting conditions to remain dry until Sunday when we can expect a cold rain, wintry mixing, and snow mostly in upper elevations along and west of the Blue Ridge into early Monday morning. So far accumulations look very low. Check back for updates.
NBC 29 News
Mix of clouds & sun, breezy & mild
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It will be a mild end to the work and school week. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. A cold front will advance across the region. While we are not expecting any rain, our wind will shift to the north. A more seasonal weekend can be expected. Rain and snow showers will develop during the day Sunday. Not much accumulation is expected, however, there may be a few icy spots before we change over to rain. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe weekend !
WSET
Tracking snow chances this weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — MY THOUGHTS ON WINTRY MIX/SNOW POTENTIAL FOR SUNDAY. A vs B-- check out the big difference from the same source 6 hours apart. Big snow vs virtually no snow!. Forecast data abruptly changed for the weekend. Instead of a dry Sunday, a slower-developing Low was...
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Devils Backbone
NELSON COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Kim Oakley, Commercial Director of Devils Backbone Brewing Company about the company’s history and more. WFXR...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville church showing Repairing The World: Stories from the Tree of Life
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville church is offering a free screening of Repairing The World: Stories from the Tree of Life Saturday, February 11. The documentary was shown at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church. The showcases the community of Pittsburgh in the years following the attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue.
This Beautiful Virginia City has Recently Been Named Among the Best Places to Live in the U.S.
Every year, Livability compiles a list of the best places to live in the United States. They look at data from 2,300 different metropolitan areas and analyze key points to determine which towns and cities are desirable.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville tattoo shop raising money for Lyme Warrior
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - OM Tattoo & Massage hosted its annual Ink to End Lyme event Saturday, February 11. This international event is through the Lyme Warrior with Valentine’s Day and self-love themed designs. Rin Nelson, the receptionist at OM, says her godfather has Lyme disease. “A couple of...
NBC 29 News
No. 1 UVA men’s lacrosse wins season opener, 17-13 over Michigan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 1 ranked UVa men’s lacrosse team got a game-high five goals from Payton Cormier in winning its season opener 17-13 over Michigan. It was the first time the two schools ever met in men’s lacrosse. Virginia never led by more than three...
She fell at work and burned 80% of her body: 'Pain was unimaginable'
September 10, 2021, is a day Charlie Anne Xavier will never forget. The Charlottesville resident was working at her family's business in Gordonsville, when she was using a sander outside.
NBC 29 News
Protest held outside Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens gathered outside the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Saturday, February 11, for a peaceful protest. People came out with pets, posters, and some noisemakers over allegations of employee mistreatment and animal neglect. Some shouted for the resignation of CEO Angie Gunter, as well. Do you have a...
NBC 29 News
No. 8 UVA basketball edges Duke in overtime 69-62
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - No. 8 Virginia got a game-high 23 points from Armaan Frankin including a big three-pointer with 39 seconds left in overtime to propel Virginia to a 69-62 win over Duke. Virginia got the game into overtime after a controversial call at the end of regulation. With...
NBC 29 News
Crossing guards hope speed cameras stop reckless driving near Charlottesville schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Drivers should think twice before speeding down Cherry Avenue or Monticello in Charlottesville. Three new speed cameras are in the works to help crossing guards keep students safe. Jaime Wayne has been a crossing guard on Cherry Ave. for two years. In that time she has...
theriver953.com
Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
NBC 29 News
Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights, Feb. 10th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores and highlights from Friday:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
It 'temporarily’ closed when the pandemic started. Why is it still closed?
The West Creek Emergency Center at 12720 Tuckahoe Creek Court in Goochland County is nearing three years of suspended operations since its closure in April 2020.
WSET
Incident with tractor-trailer closed Watt Abbitt Road, later reopened: Firefighters
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — The Appomattox Fire Department said they were dispatched for an incident with a tractor-trailer. According to firefighters, just after 4:30 a.m., they were dispatched for an incident with a tractor-trailer that experienced a failure. This incident occurred in the 900 block of Watt Abbitt Road...
NBC 29 News
Report: Thomas Jefferson Foundation acquires Jefferson Vineyards
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Foundation is buying back a corner of the estate that was gifted away nearly 250 years ago. The foundation has acquired Jefferson Vineyards for nearly $12 million. According to the Daily Progress, the foundation has not released future plans for the property...
NBC 29 News
Survey launched in support of Charlottesville’s Economic Development Strategic Plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has launched a community and business survey that supports its new five-year Economic Development Strategic Plan. The survey will provide direction for the city by identifying opportunities for future growth and partnerships. Charlottesville is asking for all community members to share their input by completing...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville group researching pediatric vaccine against Lyme disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tick season is already upon us, and with it comes Lyme disease. Pediatric Research of Charlottesville is working on a pediatric vaccine that could keep the severe illness at bay. “Currently, there is no vaccine available. So, putting a vaccine on the market for Lyme disease...
