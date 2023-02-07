Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Seattle's Outdoor Adventure: Hiking, Biking, and MoreSom DuttSeattle, WA
Related
Powerball Player Wins $747 Million in Washington State
Imagine waking up to a $747 million check. Well, that is currently someone's reality in the State of Washington. On Monday night, this lucky player overcame steep odds to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot.
Pour Decisions? Top 10 Drunkest Cities in Washington
Almost every great story starts with, "Hold my beer and watch this!" Okay, most of the incredible stories from MY family start this way (thank you, Uncle Floyd). Thank goodness for smartphones and YouTube, so we can capture and relive those moments, as well as share in the laughter and disgrace that can come from a pour decision (Yes, I intentionally used that version of pour).
Lucky player in Washington wins $754.6M Powerball prize
Des Moines, Iowa (AP) — Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds to win a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers Monday night were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six numbers and that ticket sales pushed the jackpot higher than an earlier $747 million estimate. ...
This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
610KONA
Why Has Washington Spent $20 Million on Two Hotels That Remain Empty?
There are at least two large hotels Washington State bought to be converted into homeless shelters that are still empty years after spending nearly $20 million. Why?. The Washington Rapid Capital Housing Acquisition (RCHA) Program. Our state has been struggling with homelessness for decades if not longer. In 2021 Washington...
KUOW
Top cop criticizes police culture in Washington: Today So Far
Former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr says police culture has to change for progress to be made. King County and Seattle are dropping a Covid vaccine requirement. Someone in Washington has a winning Powerball ticket. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 7, 2023. Years...
KING-5
An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
Emergency Food Allotments in Washington State end on March 1
OLYMPIA - Emergency food allotments in Washington state are ending after February and food benefit amounts from the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services will decrease to normal benefit levels beginning in March of 2023. Since March of 2020 through this month, the federal government issued temporary emergency...
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayers
As inflation hits Washington state hard, it is understandable that many people feeling this in their wallets. For example, based on the most recent Consumer Price Index Seattle had an inflation rate of 8.4%, which is the third highest for a major city in the nation. (source)
‘Wolves in my backyard’: Rep. Kretz wants Washington wolf hunting back in season
(The Center Square) – State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill to the Washington Legislature to put measures in place to make the expanding wolf population in western Washington easier to cull. The title of Kretz’s bill, HB 1698, states the bill is an act to provide “flexibility for the department of fish and wildlife to collaborate with local governments to manage gray wolves.” “If you look at...
Lawmakers seek to ban some utility shutoffs during extreme heat
OLYMPIA, Wash. — While the Northwest braces for more cold weather, lawmakers in Olympia are busy thinking about how hot it will get this summer. On Thursday, the House Committee on Environment & Energy takes up a bill that supporters say could be a matter of life and death during extreme heat.
newsnationnow.com
Cost of living, crime among reasons for people migrating south
(NewsNation) — Many residents of northern and northwestern cities are choosing to move south for reasons that include high cost of living, surging crime rates and massive layoffs in the tech industry, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Last year, 1.3 million people moved to Southern states,...
KXLY
WA Bill would raise taxes on more potent cannabis
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Marijuana in Washington is already taxed 37%, and Spokane has an additional 9% tax. Washington lawmakers are now looking to make that even higher, depending on how strong the marijuana is.
Authorities in Louisiana Arrested 3 in Seattle and 2 in Baton Rouge in Connection with Drug Deal Gone Bad Resulting in a Death
Authorities in Louisiana Arrested 3 in Seattle and 2 in Baton Rouge in Connection with Drug Deal Gone Bad Resulting in a Death. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) reported on February 7, 2023, that their Homicide Division, along with the Louisiana U.S. Marshals Service Task Force, apprehended three men in Seattle, Washington for allegedly murdering a man during a drug deal in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on November 23, 2022, at an address in the 11000 Block of Mead Road.
foodieflashpacker.com
10 Must-Try Breakfast Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington
Seeking out Tacoma, Washington’s top breakfast spot? You’ve come to the proper location. Tacoma offers a wide range of choices, from traditional eateries to hip brunch places. Tacoma breakfast restaurants offer something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a filling plate of pancakes or a hydrating acai bowl.
kptv.com
Missing Washington crabbers family hangs on to hope
WILLAPA BAY, Wash. (KPTV) - The family of a 24-year-old man who disappeared after a crab boat sank off the coast of Washington is holding on to hope that they will see him again. Bryson Fitch was on board the vessel with two other men when it sank. They were...
kpug1170.com
Judge upholds residency requirement for cannabis shop owners
SEATTLE, Wash. – A judge has upheld Washington’s residency requirement for folks looking to get involved in the state’s legal cannabis industry. A man who co-owns a chain of cannabis stores called Zips, Scott Atkinson, wanted to transfer part of his ownership interest to a longtime friend who lives in Idaho.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lawmakers tackle new gun laws to mitigate state gun violence
OLYMPIA, Wash., February 9, 2023—With the start of Washington’s 2023 Legislative Session on January 9, lawmakers are considering new firearm restriction laws in an effort to combat gun violence. Of these proposed bills, HB-1240 would ban the sale of military-style assault weapons, HB-1144 would enhance the requirements for...
Comments / 0