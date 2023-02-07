If we could teleport ourselves to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, you know we would. Between the beignets and the fun cocktails and the jambalaya, we could spend a whole week just eating through the city alone. Which is why we were determined to crack the code on some of our favorite Creole and Cajun Mardi Gras foods. No lie, one bite of our one-pot Cajun orzo with sausage recipe will have you feeling like you've been transported right to the French Quarter. These 28 creole Mardi Gras recipes are wayyyy cheaper than a flight down South and taste just as good, promise!

