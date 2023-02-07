Read full article on original website
The first six weeks of 2023 have been a whirlwind of activity for those who fancy winning the lottery. Both the Mega Millions game and the Powerball game have had two tremendous jackpot opportunities to start the year. Now both games have had their big money wins and the new jackpots are starting to climb again.
It would appear that Louisiana consumers continue to be plagued with a real reduction in true buying power. According to a study last fall by worldpopulationreview.com, only six states in the entire country have lower average wages than are paid here in the Bayou State. Top that with fact that...
wbrz.com
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana taxes its goods and services at a rate higher than any other state, according to a study by a nonprofit group that tracks national taxation data. The Tax Foundation's 2023 report shows Louisiana's combined state and local sales tax rates are highest in the nation. The Number 1 ranking is driven largely by the local component, which can be as much as 7 percent, but which averages 5.1 percent (second highest in the nation).
Investigators with the National Weather Service will be making a trip to St Landry Parish Louisiana later today to investigate storm damage from yesterday's severe weather. Investigators, in this case, will be focusing their efforts on the community of Morrow. Residents of that town and St. Landry Parish law enforcement say storms blowing through the area destroyed a barn there just off Highway 107.
Louisiana is assessing the damages after a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
NOLA.com
It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
Louisiana has a lot to offer people wanting to move to the Bayou State. Our food, culture, hunting/fishing, and people are second to none. To see more of the fastest-growing cities in Louisiana, click here. Top Ten Louisiana Cities To Retire In.
NOLA.com
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
bvmsports.com
BATON ROUGE, La. (BVM) — With players like Marshall Faulk, Reggie Wayne and Peyton Manning hailing from Louisiana, it’s not hard to see that the state has produced some of the biggest football stars of the last 20 years. The order of this list is based on 247Sports’...
Mardi Gras in Louisiana, it's so much more than just a day, a few weeks, or even a couple of months. It's a feeling, a vibe, an emotional roller coaster fueled by tradition and in some cases alcohol. It can also be a very dangerous time if you're not careful.
theadvocate.com
Six years after First NBC Bank's dramatic collapse, a federal jury on Thursday found Ashton Ryan, Jr., its former president and CEO, guilty on 46 counts of bank fraud, conspiracy and other charges in a stunning fall for one of New Orleans' most prominent citizens. Ryan, clad in a somber...
(KPEL News) - The fight to legalize recreational marijuana in the state will continue in the upcoming Louisiana Legislative Session as a New Orleans representative has filed the first in a package of bills that would do so. ...
Baton Rouge Business Report
There's a population explosion happening across the South, except in Louisiana where the mass exodus continues. What's the deal with that?
Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado.
LDAF accepts grant applications for specialty crops in LA, helps past recipients. LDAF accepts grant applications for specialty crops in LA, helps past recipients. Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding man who shot at three MPD officer. Updated: 9 hours ago. Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for commercial fishing violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on February 7, 2023, that...
68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 68, of Meraux, Louisiana was sentenced on February 7, 2023, after pleading guilty to aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
Louisiana’s economy works best when every family has the resources they need to keep a roof over their head, gas in their tank and food on the table. But far too many households are struggling to afford the basics, as corporations are raising prices faster than paychecks are growing and the extra benefits that families received during the pandemic are quickly disappearing.
