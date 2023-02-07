ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

wbrz.com

Report: Louisiana tops in sales taxes for 2023

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana taxes its goods and services at a rate higher than any other state, according to a study by a nonprofit group that tracks national taxation data. The Tax Foundation's 2023 report shows Louisiana's combined state and local sales tax rates are highest in the nation. The Number 1 ranking is driven largely by the local component, which can be as much as 7 percent, but which averages 5.1 percent (second highest in the nation).
What Month and What Time are Tornadoes Most Likely in Louisiana?

Investigators with the National Weather Service will be making a trip to St Landry Parish Louisiana later today to investigate storm damage from yesterday's severe weather. Investigators, in this case, will be focusing their efforts on the community of Morrow. Residents of that town and St. Landry Parish law enforcement say storms blowing through the area destroyed a barn there just off Highway 107.
Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow

It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
Top 10 highest-rated Louisiana HS football players of all time

BATON ROUGE, La. (BVM) — With players like Marshall Faulk, Reggie Wayne and Peyton Manning hailing from Louisiana, it’s not hard to see that the state has produced some of the biggest football stars of the last 20 years. The order of this list is based on 247Sports’...
Louisiana losing residents

LDAF accepts grant applications for specialty crops in LA, helps past recipients. LDAF accepts grant applications for specialty crops in LA, helps past recipients. Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding man who shot at three MPD officer. Updated: 9 hours ago. Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for commercial fishing violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on February 7, 2023, that...
68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns

68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 68, of Meraux, Louisiana was sentenced on February 7, 2023, after pleading guilty to aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
Guest column: It's time to expand Louisiana's earned income tax credit

Louisiana’s economy works best when every family has the resources they need to keep a roof over their head, gas in their tank and food on the table. But far too many households are struggling to afford the basics, as corporations are raising prices faster than paychecks are growing and the extra benefits that families received during the pandemic are quickly disappearing.
