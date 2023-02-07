ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alpha Tango

Washington father shoots man at park, was trying to take his son away

Report: The Yakima Police Department, of Washington State, has announced in a Facebook post that on Sunday they took 911 calls from the local Randall Dog Park. Multiple callers said that a man who was acting suspiciously and erratically, was aggressively harassing another man, and his child at the dog park. The father of the child shot and killed the attacker, and police have not filed any charges.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Did He Try and Steal a Baby? Prosecutors Still Investigating

A 44-year-old man from Wapato arrested for allegedly trying to steal a baby from a vehicle at the East Chestnut Walmart last Thursday won't face charges at least not yet. The Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says is reviewing video from the incident and will make a decision in the near future on whether or not to charge the man.
WAPATO, WA
107.3 KFFM

Prosecutor Reviewing Two Shootings Arrests Still Possible

No decisions yet from the Yakima County Prosecutors Office in two shootings last Sunday that left two people dead and no arrests made. Joe Brusic says he's awaiting completed investigative reports from Yakima Police Department Detectives. Even though no arrests were made in either shooting arrests could happen in the future depending upon the decision from Brusic.
YAKIMA, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Suspect in 2021 drive-by Yakima shooting held on $1 million bail

One of two suspects in a 2021 drive-by shooting on Fruitvale Boulevard that left a teenager wounded is in custody. Alonzo Mendoza-Garcia, 18, appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday on a warrant charging him with two counts of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting in connection with the June 14, 2021, incident.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Shots fired at multiple homes in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Grandview police responded to reports of shots being fired on the 300 block of Jade Avenue around 10:54 p.m. on February 9. One house was hit multiple times and according to Grandview police the house appears to have been targeted in the shooting. One round did miss, though, and reportedly hit a house on the 800 block of W. 5th.
GRANDVIEW, WA
yaktrinews.com

Still few answers about fatal shooting at Yakima dog park

YAKIMA, Wash. — The community has more questions than answers when it comes to a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Randall Park dog park in Yakima that left 22-year-old Daniel Ortega dead. In a news release posted on Facebook less than six hours after the shooting, Yakima police said...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

WSP: inattention cause of motorcycle crash that sent one to hospital

YAKIMA, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I82 at milepost 33 near the Yakima city limits around 10:18 p.m. on February 9 that sent one person to the hospital. According to the WSP a motorcycle driven by a 56-year-old Yakima man...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

No Arrests After Home Intruder Shot Sunday

Yakima Police say an intruder of a Yakima home has died after a shooting early Sunday morning. Police say it happened at 2:05 am Sunday in the 1100 block of East Beech Street. Officers were called for a shooting and when they arrived they found a 29-year-old man dead in the back yard of the home.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima To Build Large Domestic Violence Shelter

The city of Yakima will be teaming up with several partners to build the new center. The City of Yakima along with the Young Women's Christian Association of Yakima have entered into a contract to build a new facility that will be used as a domestic violence shelter. The City...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Stolen Dog and Puppies Reunited With Owner in Zillah, WA

Lots of happiness at the Yakima Humane Society this week and tears of joy. But the week didn't start like that. It started on a very sad note. Someone found a large auburn colored female retriever tied to a local stop sign in Zillah. Her 11 puppies were nearby in a large tub. No notes were found and there's no word on who abandoned her and her pups. But it didn't take long for someone to notice and save the entire family and take them to the Yakima Humane Society. Officials at the society posted pictures asking for help in fostering mom and puppies.
ZILLAH, WA
yaktrinews.com

Yakima police investigating after homeowner shoots armed man

YAKIMA, Wash. - Investigators with the Yakima Police Department are looking into a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning. According to information from the Yakima Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of East Beech Street just after 2 a.m. By Erin Wencl.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

29-year-old man found dead in a backyard in Yakima Sunday morning

YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Beech St. When Yakima Police Officers arrived, a 29-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of the house. People were in the home at the time and were interviewed by...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park

Yakima Police Department officials say the 22-year-old victim, identified as Daniel Ortega of Yakima, was shot after a man in the dog park reportedly began acting aggressively toward an unidentified man, his son, and other people at the dog park as well. After interrogation with YPD detectives, the man who...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy