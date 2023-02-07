Read full article on original website
Washington father shoots man at park, was trying to take his son away
Report: The Yakima Police Department, of Washington State, has announced in a Facebook post that on Sunday they took 911 calls from the local Randall Dog Park. Multiple callers said that a man who was acting suspiciously and erratically, was aggressively harassing another man, and his child at the dog park. The father of the child shot and killed the attacker, and police have not filed any charges.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Attempted Kidnapping of Infant at Washington Walmart Released as Prosecutors Review Video
Prosecutors are not charging a 44-year-old Wapato man accused of trying to kidnap a baby from a Yakima Walmart parking lot — for now. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said his office wants to review security camera footage from the parking lot before making a formal charging decision.
Did He Try and Steal a Baby? Prosecutors Still Investigating
A 44-year-old man from Wapato arrested for allegedly trying to steal a baby from a vehicle at the East Chestnut Walmart last Thursday won't face charges at least not yet. The Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says is reviewing video from the incident and will make a decision in the near future on whether or not to charge the man.
Prosecutor Reviewing Two Shootings Arrests Still Possible
No decisions yet from the Yakima County Prosecutors Office in two shootings last Sunday that left two people dead and no arrests made. Joe Brusic says he's awaiting completed investigative reports from Yakima Police Department Detectives. Even though no arrests were made in either shooting arrests could happen in the future depending upon the decision from Brusic.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Suspect in 2021 drive-by Yakima shooting held on $1 million bail
One of two suspects in a 2021 drive-by shooting on Fruitvale Boulevard that left a teenager wounded is in custody. Alonzo Mendoza-Garcia, 18, appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday on a warrant charging him with two counts of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting in connection with the June 14, 2021, incident.
FOX 11 and 41
Shots fired at multiple homes in Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Grandview police responded to reports of shots being fired on the 300 block of Jade Avenue around 10:54 p.m. on February 9. One house was hit multiple times and according to Grandview police the house appears to have been targeted in the shooting. One round did miss, though, and reportedly hit a house on the 800 block of W. 5th.
Fentanyl Slamming Yakima County Hard Killing Residents
A record 98 overdose deaths kept authorities busy in Yakima County in 2021. Last year the record wasn't broken but still 83 people lost their lives to drug overdoses in Yakima County. Coroner Jim Curtice says about half of the deaths are connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. MORE PEOPLE...
yaktrinews.com
Still few answers about fatal shooting at Yakima dog park
YAKIMA, Wash. — The community has more questions than answers when it comes to a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Randall Park dog park in Yakima that left 22-year-old Daniel Ortega dead. In a news release posted on Facebook less than six hours after the shooting, Yakima police said...
FOX 11 and 41
WSP: inattention cause of motorcycle crash that sent one to hospital
YAKIMA, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I82 at milepost 33 near the Yakima city limits around 10:18 p.m. on February 9 that sent one person to the hospital. According to the WSP a motorcycle driven by a 56-year-old Yakima man...
No Arrests After Home Intruder Shot Sunday
Yakima Police say an intruder of a Yakima home has died after a shooting early Sunday morning. Police say it happened at 2:05 am Sunday in the 1100 block of East Beech Street. Officers were called for a shooting and when they arrived they found a 29-year-old man dead in the back yard of the home.
One Dead, Yakima Police Continue Investigating Home Shooting
A man was found dead in a backyard Sunday morning in Yakima. Police were called to a residence on Sunday in the 1100 block of East Beech Street just after 2 am on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased 29-year-old male. There were people inside...
KIMA TV
A local pathologist has come out of retirement to help the coroner with homicide autopsies
YAKIMA -- Yakima has been hit hard by the nationwide shortage of forensic pathologists. So much so, a local retired pathologist has come back to help out with the homicide caseload. According to the Washington Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners (WACME), there are only 18 forensic pathologists across the...
yaktrinews.com
Grandview PD’s new Flock cameras track license plates to find suspects
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Grandview Police Department is the latest law enforcement agency to set up Flock cameras to help track cars suspected to have been involved with crimes around the city. “If we have a suspect vehicle, now I have 20 eyes looking for it,” Assistant Chief Seth...
W Richland Theft Suspect ‘Clinks’ Stolen Booze Bottles From Store
West Richland Police are seeking to ID this suspect. Man allegedly stuffs pockets full of alcohol bottles. Police are seeking to ID and locate this man, who allegedly made off with quite a bit of booze. Around 1:18 AM last Friday, February 3rd, the man entered the Circle C store...
Yakima To Build Large Domestic Violence Shelter
The city of Yakima will be teaming up with several partners to build the new center. The City of Yakima along with the Young Women's Christian Association of Yakima have entered into a contract to build a new facility that will be used as a domestic violence shelter. The City...
Stolen Dog and Puppies Reunited With Owner in Zillah, WA
Lots of happiness at the Yakima Humane Society this week and tears of joy. But the week didn't start like that. It started on a very sad note. Someone found a large auburn colored female retriever tied to a local stop sign in Zillah. Her 11 puppies were nearby in a large tub. No notes were found and there's no word on who abandoned her and her pups. But it didn't take long for someone to notice and save the entire family and take them to the Yakima Humane Society. Officials at the society posted pictures asking for help in fostering mom and puppies.
yaktrinews.com
Yakima police investigating after homeowner shoots armed man
YAKIMA, Wash. - Investigators with the Yakima Police Department are looking into a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning. According to information from the Yakima Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of East Beech Street just after 2 a.m. By Erin Wencl.
FOX 11 and 41
29-year-old man found dead in a backyard in Yakima Sunday morning
YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Beech St. When Yakima Police Officers arrived, a 29-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of the house. People were in the home at the time and were interviewed by...
Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park
Yakima Police Department officials say the 22-year-old victim, identified as Daniel Ortega of Yakima, was shot after a man in the dog park reportedly began acting aggressively toward an unidentified man, his son, and other people at the dog park as well. After interrogation with YPD detectives, the man who...
Tri-Cities carpenter killed walking on the highway is identified. But who hit him?
His sister said he was heading home.
