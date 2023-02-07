ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Bill to restrict drag shows in Tennessee passes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation to restrict where certain drag shows can take place. This is the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. Under the Senate’s bill,...
TENNESSEE STATE
thunder1320.com

Republicans file Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act

Tennessee House Republicans continue their efforts to protect Tennesseans from potential government overreach that could limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes. House Bill 483, also known as the Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act, would prevent the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Local Politicians React to Lee’s State of the State

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee gave his annual State of the State address last night in Nashville. Governor Lee just started his second term as Tennessee Governor after his landslide re-election and celebrated this fact during his speech. Gov. Lee proclaimed, “I say with great pride...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Gender-affirming treatment for trans kids

The conservative commentator who set off a debate about gender-affirming care for transgender youth testified in front of Tennessee lawmakers Tuesday as a bill banning these procedures moves quickly through the General Assembly. Gender-affirming treatment for trans kids. The conservative commentator who set off a debate about gender-affirming care for...
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Teachers Respond to Gov. Lee's Budget Proposal

Tennessee Education Association "encouraged" by proposal, calls for more funding going forward. Following Gov. Bill Lee's State of the State Address in which he outlined proposed improvements to funding for K-12 education and a 4% base salary increase for the state's teachers, the Tennessee Education Association (TEA) welcomed the news and called for a stronger investment in the state's public schools.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
NASHVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Gov. Bill Lee interrupted by protester during State of the State

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was interrupted by a protester during his 2023 State of the State address. Gov. Bill Lee interrupted by protester during State …. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was interrupted by a protester during his 2023 State of the State address. $40 million included in Gov. Lee budget...
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter

From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Claim Lee's Agenda is Failing Families

Advocacy group calls on Lee to move in new direction ahead of State of the State. As Gov. Bill Lee prepares to deliver his State of the State address tonight, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling for a change of direction and claiming that Lee's current agenda is failing Tennessee families.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Middle Tennesseans paying for solar panels that don’t work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 has uncovered hundreds more Tennesseans are left paying hefty bills for expensive solar panel systems that are not working. Last year, we highlighted issues with the now-closed solar company Pink Energy. We have learned another Tennessee-based solar energy company is getting the attention of multiple state attorneys general.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents' concerns

The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Redhead murders investigation. TN students investigate string of interstate...
TENNESSEE STATE

