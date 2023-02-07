Read full article on original website
Gov. Bill Lee proposes three-month grocery tax holiday for Tennessee
Some people may remember what the one-month tax holiday was like last August. This year Governor Lee is proposing three months.
Bill to restrict drag shows in Tennessee passes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation to restrict where certain drag shows can take place. This is the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. Under the Senate’s bill,...
Conservative commentator testifies in front of TN lawmakers on bill to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors
The conservative commentator who set off a debate about gender-affirming care for transgender youth testified in front of Tennessee lawmakers Tuesday as a bill banning these procedures moves quickly through the General Assembly.
Republicans file Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act
Tennessee House Republicans continue their efforts to protect Tennesseans from potential government overreach that could limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes. House Bill 483, also known as the Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act, would prevent the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning...
Local Politicians React to Lee’s State of the State
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee gave his annual State of the State address last night in Nashville. Governor Lee just started his second term as Tennessee Governor after his landslide re-election and celebrated this fact during his speech. Gov. Lee proclaimed, “I say with great pride...
Tennessee Pastors Condemn Legislation Banning Gender Affirming Care
Southern Christian Coalition speaks out on legislative efforts to curb access to healthcare. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition spoke out on legislation they say harms children and families seeking access to healthcare.
Gender-affirming treatment for trans kids
Tennessee Teachers Respond to Gov. Lee's Budget Proposal
Tennessee Education Association "encouraged" by proposal, calls for more funding going forward. Following Gov. Bill Lee's State of the State Address in which he outlined proposed improvements to funding for K-12 education and a 4% base salary increase for the state's teachers, the Tennessee Education Association (TEA) welcomed the news and called for a stronger investment in the state's public schools.
Tennessee Pastors Celebrate Biden's State of the Union
Christian advocacy group says Biden speech represents clear moral agenda. Following the State of the Union address delivered by President Joe Biden, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition applauded the speech saying it lays out a clear, moral agenda for the nation.
TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
NAACP of TN criticizes Knoxville rep’s bill to remove community police oversight
The Tennessee State Conference NAACP released a statement calling for state lawmakers, the governor and police chiefs to oppose a bill that will abolish the community oversight/civilian review boards in Memphis and Nashville.
Gov. Bill Lee interrupted by protester during State of the State
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was interrupted by a protester during his 2023 State of the State address. Gov. Bill Lee interrupted by protester during State …. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was interrupted by a protester during his 2023 State of the State address. $40 million included in Gov. Lee budget...
Local school officials react to governor’s proposed teacher pay increase
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local school districts are excited about a proposed increase to teachers’ pay in Tennessee. Gov. Bill Lee has proposed $125 million for teacher pay raises across the state. Local school officials say this would further support their teachers, who they see as the backbone of the education system. “It’s an […]
TN’s ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ tag came from Carter County, benefits historic park
Specialty tag brings hundreds of thousands in funding for historic park. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – You’ve likely seen it on the roads throughout the state, but did you know that Tennessee’s “Don’t Tread On Me” tag came from Sycamore Shoals? The tag has gone by many names since its release in 2017, but the design […]
Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter
From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
Tennessee Pastors Claim Lee's Agenda is Failing Families
Advocacy group calls on Lee to move in new direction ahead of State of the State. As Gov. Bill Lee prepares to deliver his State of the State address tonight, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling for a change of direction and claiming that Lee's current agenda is failing Tennessee families.
Middle Tennesseans paying for solar panels that don’t work
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 has uncovered hundreds more Tennesseans are left paying hefty bills for expensive solar panel systems that are not working. Last year, we highlighted issues with the now-closed solar company Pink Energy. We have learned another Tennessee-based solar energy company is getting the attention of multiple state attorneys general.
Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents' concerns
The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Redhead murders investigation. TN students investigate string of interstate...
'Blasted Immediately': Lt. Governor's resolution condemns suspected Chinese spy balloon
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A resolution in the Tennessee General Assembly condemns the "invasion" of U.S. air space by a suspected Chinese spy balloon and calls for swift action in the future. SR021 is sponsored by Lt. Governor Randy McNally, calling out the "brazen act of Chinese espionage against our national security." The...
Rep. introduces bill to allow motorcycle rider 'lane splitting' in TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rep. Jeremy Faison has introduced House Bill 1454 in the Tennessee General Assembly, which would permit motorcycle riders to "lane split" or "filter" between rows of stopped or moving vehicles in the same lane on interstate highways and limited access, multi-lane divided highways. The bill would...
