Valentine's Day with Kids Everything You need to Plan and Celebrate 💘
Are you looking for ideas to celebrate Valentine's Day with your family? How about easy crafts, recipes and non-candy treat ideas? Tired of store-bought valentines? Need creative DIY ideas to make Valentines with your kids? Here are some Macaroni KID idea we've shared over the years plus some new ones for you and your family to LOVE!
On Valentine's Day 2000, a 9-year-old girl packed her bag and snuck out. Then, a bizarre discovery was made.
Harold and Iquilla Degree got married on Valentine's Day, 1988. They had their son, O'Bryant, in 1989 and their daughter, Asha, in 1990. Since the siblings were only 11 months apart, they were very close and even shared a bedroom in their apartment on Oakcrest Drive in Shelby, North Carolina.
Giveaway Birthday Special!
Thank you to my dedicated subscribers of Macaroni KID Glendale-Luke AFB!!!. I wanted to give you all a chance to celebrate with me on my birthday, so here is a chance for you to get something too!. Please follow the link below, and please complete all questions. I will be...
ShamROCK My Yard
Toms River Macaroni Kid is ready to bring the luck of the Irish to your mini's doorstep! We have a few different options that I am excited to share with you. Something new ... we are offering home delivery of DIY Leprechaun Traps. Kit comes with supplies, instructions and delivered to your doorstep. We kept them on the easier side but still lots of fun. Kits cost $15. We also have a craft set you can add. It comes with 5 different St. Patty's Day crafts for $10. If you live outside of our delivery area, you are welcome to order and pick up in Island Heights.
Miller Street Dance Academy Summer Camps
Miller Street Dance Academy’s four-day summer camps focus on creating a safe environment where children have fun and express themselves through dance. Campers are constantly active and engaged throughout the day with a variety of activities which include games, hand painting, arts and crafts, tumbling, and, of course, dance! With our camps being offered for 3-8 years of age, we split into groups during portions of the day so similar-aged children can be challenged at an appropriate level in addition to having fun.
HURRY! Grab our Valentine's Day Offer for Cirque du Soleil KOOZA
Love is in the air, and we have the perfect Valentine's Day gift for you!. Even better.... You can enjoy an unforgettable performance with the ones you love PLUS SAVE with this exclusive Valentine's Flash Sale. Get 2 or more tickets with our CertifiKID deal to Cirque du Soleil KOOZA, performing under the Big Top in Denver from July 5 to August 6.
A Note From Your Publisher: The one about being irritated 📝
Have you ever had a week where you are just irritated?. Not huge things. Little things, that in the scheme of things, aren't really the end of the world... but they bug you nonetheless. I've been irritated this week, and I feel like I need to vent a bit to...
AXES and O's
Looking for a fun date night idea? Try Axeville for an exhilarating night of axe throwing!. My husband and I had the opportunity to sneak away one night last week (thank you grandparents for babysitting) and try something new. We found it to be the perfect break from the norm and are already looking forward to going back.
York County Spring & Easter Event Guide
There are so many fantastic Spring & Easter Events going on in York County this year we want to make sure you don't miss any!. As you can see we are still gathering lots of fun event info so be sure to check back often as we will be adding NEW events daily.
Couples Charcuterie Board Class
Looking for a unique way to spend some time with your special someone? Then be sure to join White Owl Workshop and Amazing Grazin LLC this Saturday for their Couples Charcuterie Board Class! In this class, White Owl Workshop will help you personalize your live edge charcuterie board with a new modern way of wood burning. Then the ladies of Amazin Grazin will teach you how to create your board with meats, cheeses, and more. Bring your special someone and have fun creating this board.
Vacation Bible School
Welcome to Dallas, Hiram & Acworth's 2023 Vacation Bible School Guide. We're so excited to feature VBS fun for local families. Bookmark this page! Events will be added as they are announced. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get updates!. Please let VBS sessions you attend know you heard about...
The Curious Little Playhouse Summer Day Camp
The Curious Little Playhouse Summer Day Camp program offers children ages 4 -8 years a fun-filled way to spend the day and make new friends. We will be hosting Summer Camp at our downtown York location Monday through Thursday, 9:30 AM – 1:00 PM. Our Summer Camp FUN agenda...
A Note From Michelle 2-11-23
How are we about halfway through February already? Time has been flying. I hope you all enjoyed the weather this week. I made a point to get outside Wednesday through Friday and take walks at the park. It felt so good to be outside and feel the warmth from the sun. Although we are a bit away from spring, it was still a nice sneak peek.
