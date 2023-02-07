Toms River Macaroni Kid is ready to bring the luck of the Irish to your mini's doorstep! We have a few different options that I am excited to share with you. Something new ... we are offering home delivery of DIY Leprechaun Traps. Kit comes with supplies, instructions and delivered to your doorstep. We kept them on the easier side but still lots of fun. Kits cost $15. We also have a craft set you can add. It comes with 5 different St. Patty's Day crafts for $10. If you live outside of our delivery area, you are welcome to order and pick up in Island Heights.

1 DAY AGO