Arthur Laurents’ 1961 play “Invitation to a March” has a lot going for it. It’s about an impending wedding between two children from wealthy families who have rented a summer house on the South Shore of Long Island. The youngsters are well-matched with one hitch, the affianced young woman keeps falling asleep, especially when the groom-to-be starts talking about their secure life in Connecticut. The owner of the summer folk’s rental is a free spirit whose plumber son wakes the young woman with a kiss during one of her slumbers.

GHENT, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO