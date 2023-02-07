ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (Feb. 12, 2023)

“Grand Indeed! A Steinway in Van Buren Hall” @ Van Buren Hall, Kinderhook. (3:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing? Email us at [email protected]. Mike Stampalia is a part time music critic and historian, and has been an active supporter of...
John Lodge Revisits Days of Future Passed at Cohoes Music Hall, Feb. 21

COHOES – John Lodge, the bass player for the British Invasion band The Moody Blues, is bringing a band to the Cohoes Music Hall that will reprise the entire album Days of Future Past including its multi-million selling hit single “Nights in White Satin.”. Viewed in context with...
The Glove Theatre welcomes award-winning Country music artist Buddy Jewell, Feb. 17

GLOVERSVILLE – The Glove Theatre will be welcoming Buddy Jewell, national Country music recording artist and winner of Nashville Star, to perform on their mainstage in Buddy Jewell: Live, Solo, and Unplugged on Friday, Feb. 17. Doors open at 6:30 pm for a 7:00pm performance, to be followed by a meet-and-greet and autograph signing by Buddy Jewell himself.
“Invitation to a March” is a Pleasure to Accept

Arthur Laurents’ 1961 play “Invitation to a March” has a lot going for it. It’s about an impending wedding between two children from wealthy families who have rented a summer house on the South Shore of Long Island. The youngsters are well-matched with one hitch, the affianced young woman keeps falling asleep, especially when the groom-to-be starts talking about their secure life in Connecticut. The owner of the summer folk’s rental is a free spirit whose plumber son wakes the young woman with a kiss during one of her slumbers.
