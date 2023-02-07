Read full article on original website
Related
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer Treatments
The beloved Thane Telford’s plight has inspired a GoFundMe campaign. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KUTV.com, Walmart.com, and GoFundMe.com.
In 1986, Both His Parents Abandoned Him Because of the Way He Looks. “I hate seeing my face in the mirror”
Born with an underdeveloped jaw, absent cheekbones, and unusual ears, Jono Lancaster was discarded by his parents at birth and left to navigate a childhood fraught with abandonment and insecurity.
"For 5 years my mother has never talked to me. She sends my sister instead!" A woman learns a lesson on triangulation
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "My mother has not talked to me for the last three years. Every time she wants to communicate to me with me, she sends my sister. I don't want anything to do with her or what's going on at home. I am sick and tired of hearing this stuff!"
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Young Boy Wants To Commit Suicide After Being Called a "Monster; but His Dad Teaches Bullies a Lesson
Bullying is a serious problem that affects children of all ages, and it can have a devastating impact on their physical and mental health. Victims of bullying may experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and other emotional difficulties, and in severe cases, they may even consider committing suicide. One such victim is Jackson, a seven-year-old boy who has endured a lifetime of bullying and ridicule from children due to his rare disease, Treacher Collins Syndrome.
On Valentine's Day 2000, a 9-year-old girl packed her bag and snuck out. Then, a bizarre discovery was made.
Harold and Iquilla Degree got married on Valentine's Day, 1988. They had their son, O'Bryant, in 1989 and their daughter, Asha, in 1990. Since the siblings were only 11 months apart, they were very close and even shared a bedroom in their apartment on Oakcrest Drive in Shelby, North Carolina.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Do You Still Want Your Ex Back? Here Are 6 Things Not To Do
But first, consider if they're worth fighting for. And sometimes, relationships should end. When my marriage was on the verge of divorce, I wanted to fight for us. But with time, I realized I was better off without him — especially after I found out he’d been cheating.
"I Almost Got Trapped In There:" People Who Work Mostly In Isolation Share Their Creepiest Workplace Stories
"I was only mildly creeped out...until I saw something move in the darkness between me and the light."
newsnationnow.com
Death of housekeeper helped unravel Murdaugh’s secrets
(NewsNation) — The death of a woman who served as a housekeeper and nanny for the Murdaugh family helped unravel one of the biggest pieces of the Alex Murdaugh moneymaking scheme. Gloria Satterfield was an integral part of the Murdaugh family. She was their housekeeper, nanny and cook but...
Wife on husband: "He left the kids alone while I was doing overtime to see another woman"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Working long hours to be able to afford everything your family needs won't always mean so much to your spouse if they feel alone and don't want to spend so many hours just looking after the house or playing with the kids.
A mother now says that her kids were left in tears after school staff took food from their plates with tongs over debts
A mother who wished to remain anonymous has recently shared that she is “furious” after finding out that food was taken from her children’s school plates because of past-due debts. According to several students who attended Liverpool College on Queen’s Drive, many were humiliated on Thursday, February 2, 2023, due to a recent stunt pulled by the school’s lunch staff. [i]
The woman who slept for 32 years
Photo byDagens Nyheter, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons. Karolina Olsson was a Swedish woman born in the late 19th century who is famous for sleeping a total of 32 years. During the time she was sleeping, she was unable to move or communicate, and her condition was a mystery to both doctors and scientists.
"I Smell Like Cheese," Complains Woman, Who Told Mayo Clinic She Showers Twice Daily.
One woman recently wrote in to the Mayo Clinic asking for help with her body odor issue. She insisted that in spite of frequent showers and attention to personal hygiene, she could not get rid of her body odor.
Mom and Organization Expert Refuses to Use Upstairs Closets for a Relateable Reason
This might be worth stealing.
Man Called Into Work to “Teach His Wife a Lesson” Because She Didn’t Iron His Uniform
28% of moms stay at home full-time. Typically, a stay-at-home mom might take on more of the housework if her partner works full-time. But one mom thinks her husband took things too far. Reddit agrees with her.
Heartbroken mum is spending over £4,000 a day to keep baby daughter alive in hospital
A heartbroken mum has shared a plea for help as she reveals she's spending more than £4,000 a day to keep her baby daughter alive. Australian Honey Ahimsa currently lives in Bali with her partner Pan, their five-year-old son Hendrix and their seven-week-old girl Lucky. But in the early...
When aging parents rely on their adult children for financial support, it can create chaos when some kids don't help
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “After mom passed, we discovered she had such a huge amount of money in the bank. When she was alive, she was always claiming how broke she was. We kept on giving her money but we had no idea what she was doing with it. ”
Comments / 0