Legendary Pianist Mitsuko Uchida Makes Rare Appearance in All-Beethoven Program
SCHENECTADY – Capital Region Classical presents esteemed pianist Mitsuko Uchida on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 pm in Union College’s Memorial Chapel. One of the most revered artists of our time, Mitsuko Uchida is known as a peerless interpreter of the works of Mozart, Schubert, Schumann and Beethoven, as well for being a devotee of the piano music of Alban Berg, Arnold Schoenberg, Anton Webern, and György Kurtág. She is Musical America’s 2022 Artist of the Year, and a Carnegie Hall Perspectives artist from September 2022. Her latest recording, of Beethoven’s Diabelli Variations, was released to critical acclaim in April 2022. Since 2016, Mitsuko Uchida has been an Artistic Partner of the Mahler Chamber Orchestra, with whom she is currently engaged on a multi-season touring project in Europe, Japan and North America.
John Lodge Revisits Days of Future Passed at Cohoes Music Hall, Feb. 21
COHOES – John Lodge, the bass player for the British Invasion band The Moody Blues, is bringing a band to the Cohoes Music Hall that will reprise the entire album Days of Future Past including its multi-million selling hit single “Nights in White Satin.”. Viewed in context with...
Concert Review: Gringo Starr and His All Starr Band @ Hangar on the Hudson, 2/11/2023
TROY – This six-person cover group butt-slapped 1962 into the 21st century and sent a. supercharged audience into a dance frenzy for an almost two-hour wang dang. doodle that completely obliterated any normal rational distance between the fans and. the band. I mean, let’s face it. After 54 years...
The Linda Celebrates Soundtrack Cinema with New Series
ALBANY – On the first Tuesday of every month, The Linda will celebrate a film where the music is more than a backdrop, but the primary focus of the movie itself. The Sound + Vision: Music at The Movies series presents the greatest in soundtrack cinema. They will host a screening where the music fuels the engine of the cinema experience, with a pre-show moderated discussion on the film and music’s history and cultural impact.
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (Feb. 13, 2023)
Family Tree > Sly Fox’s Open Mic Jam @ Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs. (7:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing? Email us at [email protected]. Mike Stampalia is a part time music critic and historian, and has been an active supporter of...
The Glove Theatre welcomes award-winning Country music artist Buddy Jewell, Feb. 17
GLOVERSVILLE – The Glove Theatre will be welcoming Buddy Jewell, national Country music recording artist and winner of Nashville Star, to perform on their mainstage in Buddy Jewell: Live, Solo, and Unplugged on Friday, Feb. 17. Doors open at 6:30 pm for a 7:00pm performance, to be followed by a meet-and-greet and autograph signing by Buddy Jewell himself.
