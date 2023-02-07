SCHENECTADY – Capital Region Classical presents esteemed pianist Mitsuko Uchida on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 pm in Union College’s Memorial Chapel. One of the most revered artists of our time, Mitsuko Uchida is known as a peerless interpreter of the works of Mozart, Schubert, Schumann and Beethoven, as well for being a devotee of the piano music of Alban Berg, Arnold Schoenberg, Anton Webern, and György Kurtág. She is Musical America’s 2022 Artist of the Year, and a Carnegie Hall Perspectives artist from September 2022. Her latest recording, of Beethoven’s Diabelli Variations, was released to critical acclaim in April 2022. Since 2016, Mitsuko Uchida has been an Artistic Partner of the Mahler Chamber Orchestra, with whom she is currently engaged on a multi-season touring project in Europe, Japan and North America.

