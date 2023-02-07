ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

'Washed' money found at Elkhart businesses

ELKHART, Ind.-- A money scam hit several Elkhart businesses, involving what is called "washed" bills. It's a technique to create counterfeit money, where bills are bleached and reprinted with a higher denomination on the same paper. It was the sophisticated technique that Elkhart police say took them by surprise. "On...
ELKHART, IN
Goshen man arrested in connection with 1975 cold case

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of a teenager in 1975. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, Indiana, were arrested in their respective homes on Monday. At 10 p.m. on August 6, 1975,...
GOSHEN, IN
Elkhart Community Schools mourns loss of Elkhart Academy student

ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Community Schools is mourning the loss of an Elkhart Academy student who died recently. Daysean Jackson was described as charismatic, goofy and loved to make people laugh. Those who knew him well say he had a big heart and loved hard. Jackson loved to play basketball...
ELKHART, IN
Couple accused of raping woman in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A couple was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in South Bend last September, according to the probable cause affidavit. On September 12, 2022, the victim told officers with the South Bend Police Department that she was forced to perform a sex act on Deccoe Tate at knifepoint, reports said.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Two men accused of stealing copper wire from Granger warehouse

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing copper wire from a warehouse on Anderson Road in Granger, according to the probable cause affidavit. Michael Johnson was arrested on one count of burglary. Steven Livingston was arrested on one count of burglary (aiding, inducing or causing...
GRANGER, IN
Arrests made in 47-year-old Albion cold case

ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a 47-year-old cold case. In a press conference Tuesday, police announced the arrests of Fred Bandy, Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn. The men face charges in the killing of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell,...
ALBION, IN
Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
GOSHEN, IN
Two men fall through ice on Silver Lake

Two men fell through the ice on Silver Lake early Sunday afternoon. The two had been attempting to ice fish about 40 yards from shore on a bay west of the main lake when they fell through. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Both men were able to make it...
SILVER LAKE, IN
One dead, two juveniles injured in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — One woman is dead and two are injured after a crash in Elkhart County. The crash occurred Monday morning, just before 10 a.m., at County Road 20 and County Road 35, south of Middlebury. Tiffany Runyon, 31, of Elkhart, was traveling southbound on Country...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Elkhart Police identify suspect in theft investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify a person and/or vehicle that is connected to a theft investigation from last month. Police say it happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 2700 block of S. Main Street just after 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 5. The suspect vehicle is an older pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint.
ELKHART, IN
Woman allegedly stabs man, says she 'was trying to kill him'

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man who was reportedly intoxicated and kept "walking up" on the woman, according to the probable cause affidavit. Lillian Lee, 65, was charged with one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon. On Saturday, officers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Arrest in House Hit by Gunfire

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with gunshots striking a Michigan City residence several weeks ago. Ti Yon Riley, 23, of Gary is in custody. Michigan City Police said the investigation shows Riley from the front passenger seat of a car shot over the vehicle and struck a house five times. This occurred on December 1st in the 600 block of York Street on the city’s north side.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Elkhart woman dead after car crash at intersection of CR 20, 35

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman died after a fatal crash in Middlebury on Monday morning. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound Ford pickup truck was traveling on County Road 20 as it neared the intersection at County Road 35 around 9:48 a.m. The 18-year-old driver failed to yield the right-of-way and did not stop at the stop sign before it crashed into the driver’s side of a Nissan Cube Hatchback in the intersection.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
Surveillance and body cam footage shows SBPD officers punching suspect; activists demand action

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Activists call for justice, after the release of a video showing police officers punching a black man in South Bend. Marciio Perry—called Donte by his family and friends—was walking to his car when he was approached by several SBPD officers—who then proceeded to pin him to the hood of his car and punch him—in a situation they called a “misunderstanding.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
Goshen Police investigating theft, asking for help in identifying woman

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with a theft investigation. If you have any information, please contact Goshen Police by phone at 574-533-8661, by email at [email protected] or through Facebook Messenger, referencing case number 22GOS04804.
GOSHEN, IN

