Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State hits the road again to face Notre Dame in weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bloodied woman found walking with a baby had shot her husbandVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinPortage, IN
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Related
nwi.life
Northwest Indiana to receive more than $272,000 in federal funds to support local emergency food and housing programs
Northwest Indiana has been awarded more than $272,000 by the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to support local food pantry, homeless shelters and basic needs services. The award was made by the EFSP National Board, chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and...
News Now Warsaw
State’s ‘heat map’ shows hot spots for Narcan use
WARSAW — An online tool made available through the Indiana Department of Health is shedding light on how often Narcan is being used to fight the opioid epidemic. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is the drug used to resuscitate people in the midst of an opioid overdose, which often involves fentanyl.
‘Smartphones I’: Indiana University Northwest offering free non-credit courses for older learners
GARY, Ind. — Indiana University Northwest’s new “Senior University” program is giving older people a free way to get into the classroom. The courses, which are free but do not give college credit, are designed to “assist people of all ages gain skills and enrich their lives.” They are a mix of Zoom and in-person […]
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Hammond mayor credits West Lake project for downtown development in State of the City address
Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. says changing his mind about the West Lake Corridor has opened new opportunities for downtown Hammond. "I fought that train for the first year we talked about it, and now I acknowledge without that train line and the confidence — I keep on saying this word — the confidence that that brings, then all of a sudden, all of these developers . . . have the confidence that we're going to follow through on our actions," McDermott said during his State of the City address Wednesday.
WNDU
Catherine Kasper Life Center to close in March
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A skilled nursing facility in Michiana will soon close its doors. The Catherine Kasper Life Center in Marshall County will shut down at the end of March. The facility has informed the state that 60 employees will lose their jobs. The center offered independent living...
fox32chicago.com
Cabinet manufacturing plant catches fire in Northwest Indiana
Firefighters are battling a 5-alarm fire at Saco Industries in Lowell. Crews responded to the scene just after 9 a.m. on Friday.
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita and team win $700,000 settlement over alleged Medicaid fraud by Hammond orthopedic surgeon
INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced a $700,000 settlement on behalf of Hoosiers to address allegations that a Hammond orthopedic surgeon overbilled Indiana’s Medicaid program. “The purpose of Medicaid is to help patients in need cover health care expenses they otherwise would find difficult to pay,”...
beckersspine.com
Indiana orthopedic surgeon settles Medicaid fraud allegations for $700K
An orthopedic surgeon settled allegations he fraudulently filed 13,101 false claims to Indiana's Medicaid program, the state's attorney general's office said Feb. 10. Kishan Chand, MD, settled the allegations for $700,000, according to a news release. The settlement comprises $465,419 in restitution and $234,580 in additional recoveries, according to the settlement agreement.
4 hurt in collision at Cass County intersection
Four people were injured, with two of them hospitalized, in a two-vehicle crash at Milton Township intersection Friday.
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
WNDU
Faith in Indiana heads to Indy before State Senate votes on SB 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Faith in Indiana’s St. Joseph County chapter is heading to Indianapolis to advocate for increased mental health services in the Hoosier State. Around 100 people, including faith and community leaders from St. Joseph County, will bus down to Indy on Saturday to kick off the “A Call For Care” campaign.
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Thalheimer resigning
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer is resigning. The Board of School Trustees will consider the move. In a letter, he said the decision to leave was driven by “personal wellness” and that he discussed the move with his family over winter break.
Driver dies after crashing into back of semi-truck parked on shoulder of I-94 in Northwest Indiana
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was killed Thursday night after Indiana State Police said they crashed into the back of a semi-truck parked on the shoulder of Interstate 94 in La Porte County. ISP Trooper James Brasseur said the driver, who hasn’t been identified, ran off the road around 10 p.m. on I-94 […]
indianacapitalchronicle.com
First Lady to visit Valparaiso Ivy Tech
First Lady Jill Biden, a longtime advocate for community colleges, will visit the Hoosiers State next week. The event is part of a Biden Administration tour promoting community colleges as an affordable higher education option for good-paying jobs. Jill Biden will visit Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso on Friday,...
WNDU
South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the city of South Bend will finally be in the “driver’s seat” where parking at its baseball stadium is concerned. The city has long leased some of the land it uses for stadium parking from the candy company next door to the ballpark.
WNDU
Racism incident at John Glenn High School under investigation
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - An apparent incident of racism at John Glenn High School is being investigated. A viewer shared a photo with 16 News Now of a disturbing message written into the dirt on the side of a vehicle in the school’s parking lot on Thursday afternoon. That message included a racial slur.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County Commissioners question proposed solar farm's impact on rising energy costs
Porter County residents will have a chance to learn more about a proposed solar farm later this month. NextEra Energy is scheduled to give a presentation about its proposed Malden Solar Farm at the February 27 county commissioners meeting. So far, Commissioner Jim Biggs says he isn't a big fan...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Portage getting ready for two road projects
The city of Portage is gearing up for the Central Avenue West reconstruction. Director of planning and community development A.J. Monroe says some preliminary work has already begun, and the first phase of construction should start later this month. Central is tentatively scheduled to be closed entirely between Willowdale and Swanson from late April to late September.
Northwest Indiana man killed in Michigan snowmobile crash
LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Northwest Indiana man has died as the result of a snowmobile crash in Luce County, Michigan on Wednesday. According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers responded to an area near the intersection of Devil’s Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say Robert Huffmaster […]
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
Comments / 0