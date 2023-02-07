ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Now Warsaw

State’s ‘heat map’ shows hot spots for Narcan use

WARSAW — An online tool made available through the Indiana Department of Health is shedding light on how often Narcan is being used to fight the opioid epidemic. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is the drug used to resuscitate people in the midst of an opioid overdose, which often involves fentanyl.
WARSAW, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Hammond mayor credits West Lake project for downtown development in State of the City address

Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. says changing his mind about the West Lake Corridor has opened new opportunities for downtown Hammond. "I fought that train for the first year we talked about it, and now I acknowledge without that train line and the confidence — I keep on saying this word — the confidence that that brings, then all of a sudden, all of these developers . . . have the confidence that we're going to follow through on our actions," McDermott said during his State of the City address Wednesday.
HAMMOND, IN
WNDU

Catherine Kasper Life Center to close in March

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A skilled nursing facility in Michiana will soon close its doors. The Catherine Kasper Life Center in Marshall County will shut down at the end of March. The facility has informed the state that 60 employees will lose their jobs. The center offered independent living...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
beckersspine.com

Indiana orthopedic surgeon settles Medicaid fraud allegations for $700K

An orthopedic surgeon settled allegations he fraudulently filed 13,101 false claims to Indiana's Medicaid program, the state's attorney general's office said Feb. 10. Kishan Chand, MD, settled the allegations for $700,000, according to a news release. The settlement comprises $465,419 in restitution and $234,580 in additional recoveries, according to the settlement agreement.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Faith in Indiana heads to Indy before State Senate votes on SB 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Faith in Indiana’s St. Joseph County chapter is heading to Indianapolis to advocate for increased mental health services in the Hoosier State. Around 100 people, including faith and community leaders from St. Joseph County, will bus down to Indy on Saturday to kick off the “A Call For Care” campaign.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Thalheimer resigning

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer is resigning. The Board of School Trustees will consider the move. In a letter, he said the decision to leave was driven by “personal wellness” and that he discussed the move with his family over winter break.
ELKHART, IN
indianacapitalchronicle.com

First Lady to visit Valparaiso Ivy Tech

First Lady Jill Biden, a longtime advocate for community colleges, will visit the Hoosiers State next week. The event is part of a Biden Administration tour promoting community colleges as an affordable higher education option for good-paying jobs. Jill Biden will visit Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso on Friday,...
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the city of South Bend will finally be in the “driver’s seat” where parking at its baseball stadium is concerned. The city has long leased some of the land it uses for stadium parking from the candy company next door to the ballpark.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Racism incident at John Glenn High School under investigation

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - An apparent incident of racism at John Glenn High School is being investigated. A viewer shared a photo with 16 News Now of a disturbing message written into the dirt on the side of a vehicle in the school’s parking lot on Thursday afternoon. That message included a racial slur.
WALKERTON, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Portage getting ready for two road projects

The city of Portage is gearing up for the Central Avenue West reconstruction. Director of planning and community development A.J. Monroe says some preliminary work has already begun, and the first phase of construction should start later this month. Central is tentatively scheduled to be closed entirely between Willowdale and Swanson from late April to late September.
PORTAGE, IN
WGN News

Northwest Indiana man killed in Michigan snowmobile crash

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Northwest Indiana man has died as the result of a snowmobile crash in Luce County, Michigan on Wednesday. According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers responded to an area near the intersection of Devil’s Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say Robert Huffmaster […]
LUCE COUNTY, MI
WTWO/WAWV

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN

