Lakeland steakhouse closes after catching fire; owners thank first responders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A well-known Lakeland steakhouse has suffered “extensive damage” due to an overnight fire.

According to the Lakeland Fire Department, officials received calls about the Texas Cattle Company around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The popular restaurant, located next door to the main city fire station, has been around for nearly 40 years.

According to fire officials, Texas Cattle Company is “not going to be open anytime soon.”

“We are sad to announce that Texas Cattle Company in Lakeland will be temporarily closed due to a fire in the building that has since been contained,” the restaurant said in a statement. “Thankfully, the fire occurred after hours so no one was injured.”

Texas Cattle Company/Lakeland Fire Department

Restaurant owners thanked the “brave first responders” who rushed in to put out the flames and save their beloved restaurant.

“Thank you for your support during this time,” the statement added. “We look forward to reopening and serving you again soon!”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.