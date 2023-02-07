The Pierre Governor boys and girls teams were able to defeat the Huron Tigers on Tuesday with a 68-59 win for the boys and a 49-33 win for the girls. The Pierre boys opened up the game with an 11-0 spurt before Huron would answer with an 11-0 run of their own to make it 18-16 before Jacob Mayer knocked down a three to give Pierre a 21-16 lead the at the end of the first quarter. The Govs started the third quarter with a 17-0 run to up its lead to a high 23 points, however Huron pushed the deficit to only seven late in the fourth quarter, but Pierre would hold on for the nine point win. The Govs never trailed in the game as they were led by Jackson Edman with 21 points on the night. Lincoln Kienholz would hit for 14, Mayer with 11 and Ben Heisler with 10. Pierre hit 11-15 free throws while Huron was only 2-4 as they tried the long range game all night hitting 13 threes. Pierre improves to 9-6 while Huron falls to 6-10.

PIERRE, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO