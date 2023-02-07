Read full article on original website
City of Mitchell snow removal update for February 9th
Starting today (2-9-23) and over the course of the next week the City of Mitchell Street Department will continue working on widening of the streets to full width. Two crews will be working between Burr St and Ohlman from Hanson to Norway. Around noon today, one crew will move to the area between Ohlman and Thunderbird from Pebble Beach to Kemper. The other crew will remain working in the first area until the streets are widened. Please have all cars removed from these streets. Any questions please call 605-995-8465. This schedule is subject to change.
First Black filmmaker had deep South Dakota roots
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Oscar Micheaux broke ground as a homesteader and as a filmmaker. The twentieth-century author, director and producer was a homesteader in Gregory County, South Dakota, before he went to Hollywood. Marty Watson is a scholar from that same county....
Davison County Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday afternoon fatal crash
The Davison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which happened on Sunday afternoon just northwest of Mitchell. Just before 2 PM, a 2009 Kia Spectra entered the ditch near the intersection of 245th Street and 402nd Avenue. Two people were in the vehicle. One died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The other person suffered minor injuries. No names have been released pending notification of family members.
Robert Bruce Everson, 83, Mitchell
Robert Bruce Everson, “Bruce”, 83, of Mitchell, SD, died surrounded by family February 2, 2023, at home under hospice care. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Mitchell. Visitation will be Monday, February 6, from 5-7:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:30 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Governors Boys, Girls Beat Huron
The Pierre Governor boys and girls teams were able to defeat the Huron Tigers on Tuesday with a 68-59 win for the boys and a 49-33 win for the girls. The Pierre boys opened up the game with an 11-0 spurt before Huron would answer with an 11-0 run of their own to make it 18-16 before Jacob Mayer knocked down a three to give Pierre a 21-16 lead the at the end of the first quarter. The Govs started the third quarter with a 17-0 run to up its lead to a high 23 points, however Huron pushed the deficit to only seven late in the fourth quarter, but Pierre would hold on for the nine point win. The Govs never trailed in the game as they were led by Jackson Edman with 21 points on the night. Lincoln Kienholz would hit for 14, Mayer with 11 and Ben Heisler with 10. Pierre hit 11-15 free throws while Huron was only 2-4 as they tried the long range game all night hitting 13 threes. Pierre improves to 9-6 while Huron falls to 6-10.
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
