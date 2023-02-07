ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, SC

S.C. Dollar General worker helps save 2 kidnapped teens buying snacks

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5viz_0kfUlyhH00

A South Carolina man is facing kidnapping charges after forcing two teenagers into his truck and then letting them out to get snacks.

Deputies say Martin Pena Altamirano, 50, forced the teenagers into his truck in Seneca, South Carolina at gunpoint.

After driving around for a while, investigators say Altamirano gave the teens some money and sent them into a Dollar General near the Georgia border to buy snacks and drinks.

While inside the store, the teenagers told employees they had been kidnapped and asked them to call the police.

Deputies arrived at the store a short time later and arrested Altamirano.

He is currently being held without bond on two counts of kidnapping, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The teenage victims were driven home by deputies and then taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Comments / 30

Juan Rodriquez
2d ago

I will have to see the whole story here. I have had situations like this, where the young ladies played a head game with a person and it got scarey for them. I have also had situations where young ladies tried to play games you and I would not play, only to find it would turn ugly. He kidnapped them and let gave them money to go to a dollar store.Hmm.

Reply(8)
9
Anjelica Moore
3d ago

well that wasn't smart of him..jeez..he wasn't even a good kidnapper

Reply(2)
20
Jerris Simon
2d ago

Is it in the water or are demons loose because people are really flipping out

Reply(1)
10
 

