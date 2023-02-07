ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
beachcomber.news

Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den

Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Source of explosions heard across the San Gabriel Valley remains a mystery

In the middle of the night, Daniel Recinos and his family were fast asleep in their Baldwin Park home when three thunderous explosions violently woke them up. "I woke up and I was like, 'What's going on? Are there explosions outside?" said Recinos.The explosions were heard in multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, however, the source of the explosions remains unknown. KCAL News called police and fire departments in Covina, El Monte, Pomona and Azusa as well as city managers, electric and gas companies but none of those agencies know what caused these mysterious blasts that lit up the sky...
AZUSA, CA
CBS LA

Mustang crash in South L.A. connected to Carson tow-yard shooting

L.A. County sheriff's investigators confirm a Mustang driven from a Carson tow yard early Wednesday morning is the same vehicle in which two men were later found shot in South L.A.Police are investigating after two men were found shot in a crashed Mustang at 73rd Street and Avalon Blvd., just south of Florence Avenue, in South Los Angeles at 5:36 a.m. Wednesday.Los Angeles police officers found two people with gunshot wounds in a crashed Ford Mustang on 73rd. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was hospitalized in unknown condition. That passenger is expected to survive,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents

A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
ALHAMBRA, CA
kvnutalk

Multiple people injured in shooting in Southern California

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Southern California on Friday, authorities said. A suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting, according to the San Diego Sheriff. First responders and law enforcement officers to an “incident involving several patients with gunshot injuries,” the North County Fire Protection...
SAN DIEGO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Orange County freeway

DANA POINT, Calif. – Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to two unrelated crashes that occurred at about the same time Sunday on the north and southbound lanes of the San Diego (5) Freeway in Dana Point, which resulted in one death. Both crashes occurred around 2 a.m., just south...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Caleb David Stark, 1997-2023

We are sad to announce that Caleb passed away on January 25, 2023, in Vallejo. We all hope that you are finally at peace, dear grandson, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin. Caleb was born May 27, 1997, in Victorville. His biological parents Michael and Sarah moved to Eureka when...
EUREKA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Los Angeles County

A cold front is expected to move into Los Angeles County this week, prompting local health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday for several areas. The advisory is in effect for the following locations, where overnight temperatures are expected to be near or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit:. --...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

3 dead, 1 injured after police chase ends in crash in Lynwood

LYNWOOD, Calif. - Three people were killed, and one person was injured after a police chase ended in a crash in the Lynwood area Sunday morning. It started in South Gate before 2 a.m. Sunday. South Gate Police said an officer was in pursuit of two suspects they said were allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter. Shortly after the officer called off the chase because of high speeds, the car crashed near State Street and Tweedy Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
