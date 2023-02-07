Read full article on original website
Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" StarHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
46-Year Old U.S. Shopping Mall Being Converted into an "Urban-Retail Village" With New Tenants and 380 Apartment UnitsJoel EisenbergBrea, CA
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
beachcomber.news
Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den
Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory in what will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of February 2023, a follow-up to the forecast released back before this month even started so read on for details …
Source of explosions heard across the San Gabriel Valley remains a mystery
In the middle of the night, Daniel Recinos and his family were fast asleep in their Baldwin Park home when three thunderous explosions violently woke them up. "I woke up and I was like, 'What's going on? Are there explosions outside?" said Recinos.The explosions were heard in multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, however, the source of the explosions remains unknown. KCAL News called police and fire departments in Covina, El Monte, Pomona and Azusa as well as city managers, electric and gas companies but none of those agencies know what caused these mysterious blasts that lit up the sky...
Viral video shows riders stuck on sinking boat at Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride
A viral TikTok revealed riders on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Disneyland had to be rescued after the ride stopped and the boat began to sink.
Mustang crash in South L.A. connected to Carson tow-yard shooting
L.A. County sheriff's investigators confirm a Mustang driven from a Carson tow yard early Wednesday morning is the same vehicle in which two men were later found shot in South L.A.Police are investigating after two men were found shot in a crashed Mustang at 73rd Street and Avalon Blvd., just south of Florence Avenue, in South Los Angeles at 5:36 a.m. Wednesday.Los Angeles police officers found two people with gunshot wounds in a crashed Ford Mustang on 73rd. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was hospitalized in unknown condition. That passenger is expected to survive,...
Another major retail store closing in Temecula
A major retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its California store locations in Temecula. Read on to learn more. Local sources recently confirmed that the Best Buy store in Temecula would be closing permanently next month.
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
SUV falls from parking structure at hospital in Orange, lands upside down on roof of nearby building
A driver was hospitalized after an SUV fell from a parking structure at a hospital in Orange and overturned, officials said.
L.A. Weekly
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents
A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
foxla.com
OC pursuit ends in crash, deadly police shooting of armed suspect in La Habra
LA HABRA, Calif. - Southern California authorities said an armed robbery suspect is dead and a 20-year-old innocent driver was hospitalized after a police chase across Orange County ended with a violent crash and a shooting in La Habra. Officials with the Fullerton Police Department received an armed robbery call...
iheart.com
A Road Rage Incident In Riverside Ends With Shots Being Fired?!
A driver has been critically wounded after a road rage incident in Riverside! There was a woman and two children also in the car, but they were not injured! Watch the video above for more details on this horrifying scene!
kvnutalk
Multiple people injured in shooting in Southern California
Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Southern California on Friday, authorities said. A suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting, according to the San Diego Sheriff. First responders and law enforcement officers to an “incident involving several patients with gunshot injuries,” the North County Fire Protection...
2urbangirls.com
Person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Orange County freeway
DANA POINT, Calif. – Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to two unrelated crashes that occurred at about the same time Sunday on the north and southbound lanes of the San Diego (5) Freeway in Dana Point, which resulted in one death. Both crashes occurred around 2 a.m., just south...
SoCal homeowners can get more drought-resistant plants installed with this rebate offer
The Metropolitan Water District offers rebates to residents ripping up their lawns and putting in plants that don't need a lot of water to survive.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Caleb David Stark, 1997-2023
We are sad to announce that Caleb passed away on January 25, 2023, in Vallejo. We all hope that you are finally at peace, dear grandson, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin. Caleb was born May 27, 1997, in Victorville. His biological parents Michael and Sarah moved to Eureka when...
Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
foxla.com
Dad of 3 severely beaten after road rage incident from 110 Freeway in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A family is pleading for justice and an arrest after a road rage incident left a father of three beaten and bloody. The California Highway Patrol called the violent incident as a "road rage" encounter and pledged to continue investigations. On January 25, Sandra Tocohua said she...
NBC Los Angeles
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Los Angeles County
A cold front is expected to move into Los Angeles County this week, prompting local health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday for several areas. The advisory is in effect for the following locations, where overnight temperatures are expected to be near or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit:. --...
foxla.com
3 dead, 1 injured after police chase ends in crash in Lynwood
LYNWOOD, Calif. - Three people were killed, and one person was injured after a police chase ended in a crash in the Lynwood area Sunday morning. It started in South Gate before 2 a.m. Sunday. South Gate Police said an officer was in pursuit of two suspects they said were allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter. Shortly after the officer called off the chase because of high speeds, the car crashed near State Street and Tweedy Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California
California is recovering after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and at least three aftershocks hit the state early Wednesday morning off the coast of Malibu.
