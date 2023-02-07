ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

game-news24.com

Hogwarts Legacy tried to recreate in 24 hours: here’s what happened

You can fly on a broomstick and look at an icy owl. This was about six years since the company developed the role-playing novel Hogwarts Legacy, and it was started by ThrillDaWill. In one day, the creator tried to recreate the game a bit faster. To do that, he used a neo-real engine, and asset sets.
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Developer Reveals Why There Are No Romance Options

The team behind Hogwarts Legacy has explained why there are no romance options in the game. Hogwarts Legacy is a big new RPG set in the Harry Potter universe and with that comes a lot of expectations. Players want to create their own witch or wizard (which they can) and attend classes (which they can) ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Where to Find Troll Bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy

Looking for Troll Bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy? Here's what you need to know. Like any open world game, Hogwarts Legacy tasks players with tracking down a variety of items and collectibles. When it comes to the game's potion brewing mechanic, then these items and ingredients become even more crucial to get hold of.
gameskinny.com

Hogwarts Legacy: All Common Room Locations for Each House

Here's where to find all the house common rooms in Howarts Legacy. But can you visit them all?. In the Harry Potter universe, Hogwarts is a massive school, and that holds true in Hogwarts Legacy. Navigating the many corridors, courtyards, towers, and spiraling staircases can leave inquisitive players wondering: how do I find my house common room? Others may be looking for the common rooms of other houses. Below we have all the common room locations for Hogwarts Legacy.
The Game Haus

Herodiana Puzzle Hogwarts Legacy: How to Complete

Hogwarts Legacy is full of fun and interesting puzzles and many of them take place in the castle of Hogwarts. Through the many twists and turns of the many paths and hallways there are ways to test the player’s skill. Whether some people will want to be tested in that way just for loot is up to them but, these challenges and puzzles are there for those who do. Here is how to complete one of the puzzles, the Herodiana Puzzle Hogwarts Legacy.
IGN

Demiguise Statues Locations

In Hogwarts Legacy, there are many types of locks that will block your path as you seek to explore the depths of Hogwarts, as well as access to certain buildings in chests also found in Hogsmeade Village and the Highlands. As you learn the Alohomora unlocking spell from the groundskeeper, Mr. Moon, you’ll find out about Demiguise Statues - small statues of creatures holding glowing moons that can be obtained only when they shimmer at night. By finding these Demiguise Statues, Mr. Moon will teach your more powerful versions of Alohomora to unlock level 2 and level 3 locks. This page includes locations for all the Demiguise Statues you can find in every region.
progameguides.com

Best way to organize your spells in Hogwarts Legacy

With so many spells to utilize in your adventures and battles around Hogwarts, it can be a bit difficult to figure out which ones you should have slotted and the best way to organize them so they are easily accessible. If you haven't already, you'll definitely want to get those Talent upgrades for more spell slots. Here's a quick guide on the best way to organize them according to what worked well in our own experience.

