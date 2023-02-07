This is an incredibly magical room, as you'll be able to conjure up furniture and decorations for it to design every inch to your heart's content. It's the perfect place for you to brew potions, practice spells, and identify mysterious gear that you come across. When you first come here, you'll also learn the Altering Spell (for altering the form of items) and Evanesco (for getting rid of items in exchange for Moonstone) alongside the Conjuring Spell, which will greatly aid you in your decorating. You can also talk with Deek in the room about changing its ambiance.

