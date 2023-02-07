Read full article on original website
Buffalo, NY weather alert: extended period of dry weather and above normal temperaturesStanleyBuffalo, NY
Incredible generosity shown as Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe page hits over $9 million in donationsAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw's Postgame Remark
Terry Bradshaw is trending for what he said during his Super Bowl postgame ceremony. The former NFL quarterback turned FOX broadcaster told Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to "waddle" over to him. "Big guy... let me get the big guy in here. Come on, waddle over here." "Have a cheeseburger on us." ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Had 4-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Win
Patrick Mahomes was tremendous once again in the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes completed 21-of-27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 44 yards on a bad ankle, sparking KC to four second-half scoring drives as they ...
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Travis Kelce's Comment
Travis Kelce is getting crushed on Twitter for his postgame rant following the Chiefs' win over the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Kelce claims that no one picked the Chiefs to win this year's Super Bowl. Obviously, that's not true. Although the Eagles were favored by oddsmakers coming into ...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
sportszion.com
“Sad to say it but this is 95% of the NFL” Cowboys’ LB Micah Parsons drops bombshell on footballers being forced to play injured amid Warriors’ Gary Payton II controversy
The Golden State Warriors’ new point guard, Gary Payton II, has finalized the four-team trade deal with the Portland Trailblazers after having trouble getting through the physical test. The Warriors have a serious problem with the player’s physical anomaly because he was injured at the time of the trade...
Look: Tom Brady's Reaction To Super Bowl Is Going Viral
Tom Brady doesn't know what to do tonight. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is watching his first Super Bowl as a retired player. Brady's Super Bowl tweet is going viral. Well played, Tom. The Super Bowl is set to kick off between the Chiefs and the Eagles on Sunday night. Kickoff is ...
