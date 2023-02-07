Read full article on original website
ksgf.com
Changes Proposed To Missouri’s Sunshine Law
(KTTS News) — The Senate has heard testimony about a Republican bill that would amend Missouri’s Sunshine Law. Senator Andrew Koenig from St. Louis sponsors the bill. He says the Sunshine Law has been abused over the years. Koenig says his amendment would keep people’s private information private....
Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records
It would be harder — and more expensive — for the public to get access to some taxpayer-funded government records under legislation debated Thursday by a Missouri Senate committee. The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig of Manchester, would permit government agencies to withhold more information from the public by creating new exemptions to […] The post Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kttn.com
Audio: State Representative Mazzie Boyd on bills passed by the House this week
State Representative Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton reports the Missouri House of Representatives passed three bills this week. One bill involved public safety. Boyd says another bill involved the budget and two bills were combined that would allow patients direct access to physical therapy. Boyd says she also voted yes on...
House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices
Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor for five years if the number of homicide cases in any prosecuting […] The post House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri GOP votes down bill to ban children from carrying guns
The Republican-led House in Missouri on Wednesday voted against a proposal to ban minors from openly carrying firearms without adult supervision in public. The proposal failed by a 104-39 vote, with only one Republican state representative voting in support of it. Democratic state Rep. Donna Baringer told the Associated Press...
Missouri state employee pay raise advances with vote on spending bill
State employees are one step closer to receiving their biggest raise in years — perhaps ever — after the Missouri House gave first-round approval Thursday to a $627 million supplemental appropriations bill. The nearly unanimous vote, with only two Republicans voting against the bill, shows the plan for across-the-board 8.7% raises has broad support. The […] The post Missouri state employee pay raise advances with vote on spending bill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
showmeprogress.com
Missouri, well
Right now Republicans in the MO House are fighting against an amendment that would say children can’t carry guns in public. (Yep it’s legal right now.) They’re saying it would violate the 2nd amendment to deny a 12 yr old the right to carry an AR-15 down the street. #moleg.
Missouri lawmakers push for mandatory 5-day school week
Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl is concerned lawmakers may prevent his district from going to a four-day week in 2023-2024.
KFVS12
Heartland lawmaker proposes bill to crack down on distracted driving
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some Missouri lawmakers are taking aim at distracted driving by introducing a number of new bills. If you are 21 years or older in Missouri there is not a law against distracted driving. One Heartland lawmaker is looking to change that. State Representative Barry Hovis,...
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General confirms launch of investigation into transgender center for harming hundreds of children
Now that the whistleblower has gone public with her allegations about the Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey confirms that two weeks ago the Attorney General’s Office began a full investigation into these shocking allegations. The Office has already received a sworn affidavit from the whistleblower and documents that support her allegations. The Missouri Department of Social Services and the Division of Professional Registration are assisting in the investigation.
mymoinfo.com
Will Missouri Residents Vote To Weaken Their Own Legislative Power
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Jefferson City) Will Missouri voting citizens take one of their main forms of legislative power out of their own hands?. A majority of the Missouri House of Representatives is behind Representative Mike Henderson’s bill that would do just that. This concerns the initiative petition...
krcu.org
Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers
Neither Gov. Mike Parson nor legislators should get a proposed pay raise for state workers, the Missouri House Budget Committee decided Tuesday. Parson asked lawmakers to approve an 8.7% pay hike, the biggest in living memory, to stem the loss of state workers to the private sector. No state department is fully staffed and some are dealing with vacancy rates of 20% or more.
‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans
You might not imagine Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, as a punk rocker with a safety pin through her nose screaming: “No future!” But that’s the ultimate effect of her proposals to radically reshape Kansas public education, directing state dollars to unregulated and unaccredited private schools. At a hearing Monday, the education budget committee chairwoman showed […] The post ‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kjluradio.com
Missouri legislature to take up amendment to return schools to five-day week
The Missouri Legislature is scheduled to take up a public education bill this week, with an amendment that would require schools to return to a traditional five-day week. The amendment was proposed by Democratic state Senator John Beck. His amendment has the support of Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo. Rizzo says some schools’ plans to add on thirty minutes to each day to make up for a four-day school week won’t work.
mymoinfo.com
Legal things to remember concerning recreational marijuana
(Jefferson County) Recreational marijuana is now legal in the state of Missouri as that was made official last week. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness says there are still guidelines to follow in terms of rules and regulations for the public. Harness says people are not allowed to smoke it where...
Missouri has legal pot, but restrictions on use remain
The passing of Amendment 3 in the Show-Me State in November has prompted questions about where adults 21 or older can legally use marijuana products. The post Missouri has legal pot, but restrictions on use remain appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri's First Weed Chief Equity Officer Is a Longtime State Employee
Former Highway Patrol staffer Abigail Vivas is tasked with ensuring an equitable roll-out of Missouri's recreational cannabis program
gladstonedispatch.com
How gun commerce has changed in Missouri since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Missouri since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Odd things about Missouri that non-Missourians notice
If you’re not from the Show Me State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
mycouriertribune.com
Bills hindering LGBTQ+ rights has a community ready for war
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s 102nd General Assembly has been in session all of 34 days, but members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered at the Capitol Tuesday to say they think the focus of this legislature has become clear: creating bills hindering their community. In those 34 days, 27...
