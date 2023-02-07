Read full article on original website
Related
Quartz
Climate lawyers are suing Shell's directors personally over the oil giant's emissions
Activists are finding all kinds of ways to pressure companies to act on climate change. The latest: In the UK, a group of climate lawyers is suing Shell’s directors personally for putting the oil major at risk by refusing to make a better climate change adaptation plan. The lawsuit,...
Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005114/en/ A look at all the main updates for Zoho Workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Gigapresses - the Giant Die Casts Reshaping Car Manufacturing
TRAVAGLIATO, Italy (Reuters) - By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of...
CoinDesk
DeFi Giant MakerDAO Integrates Blockchain Data Provider Chainlink for DAI Stablecoin
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. MakerDAO, one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, successfully onboarded blockchain data provider Chainlink’s smart contract automation into its Keeper system that maintains the stability of Maker’s DAI stablecoin, Chainlink Labs said Thursday.
Phys.org
FinTech companies true to their word after Brexit
UK FinTech firms who predicted in 2018 that they would partly relocate their UK operations to the European Union after Brexit have largely followed through with their plans, according to new research published this week in the journal Advances in Economic Geography. FinTech, which focuses on the application of digital...
NBCUniversal Plots Expansion of Peacock’s Advertising Capabilities
NBCUniversal is embarking on an expansion of Peacock’s advertising offerings, developing both new features meant to have sponsors, and new capabilities that executives at the company argue will not be matched by competitors in the space. NBCU is using its annual developer conference, One23, which is being held Wednesday in New York, to roll out the offerings.More from The Hollywood ReporterPeacock/NBC Chief on Streamer's 'Poker Face' Hot Streak, Ad Tier Changes and Lessons From 'Vampire Academy''The Traitors' Nabs Second Season at PeacockWhy Comcast Sold 5.7 Million BuzzFeed Shares For starters, the company will roll out programmatic access to live sports on Peacock,...
CoinDesk
Deutsche Bank in Talks to Invest in 2 German Crypto Firms: Bloomberg
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The asset management group of German banking giant Deutsche Bank AG is in talks to invest in two German crypto companies as part of its growth strategy, according to aBloomberg report. People familiar with...
insideevs.com
E-Mobility Firm Zinc Presents The Venture E-Scooter In The U.K.
Electric scooters are a fun and practical way to get around the city. However, they have one major drawback—you have to stay standing for the whole duration of the trip. Sure, there are e-bikes, but they tend to be much bigger, heavier, and more expensive. Oh, let's not forget the fact that you need to pedal.
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
Playmaker Capital Inc. Maintains Position in Comscore Rankings as a Top-10 Sports Media Group Across the Americas and as the Dominant Leader in Latin America
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSXV: PMKR) (“Playmaker”), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media and technology brands, announced today that it has maintained its market position as a top-10 digital sports media group by audience across the Americas, per Comscore data for December 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005558/en/ Playmaker Capital Inc. Among Top-10 Sports Media Groups Across the Americas per Comscore Data for December 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
EU Leaders Agree Targeted, Temporary Support for Green Industry
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Friday they should allow "targeted, temporary and proportionate" support to ensure Europe's future as a manufacturing base for green tech products and counter U.S. and Chinese competition. The European Commission has proposed loosening rules on state aid for investments in renewable energy,...
This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Enormous Gains
Annual sales for this apparel retailer have doubled in the past three years.
Deliveroo cuts 350 jobs, mostly in UK, after fall in online orders
Deliveroo is to cut 350 roles amid a fall in online orders as cash-strapped consumers rein in spending. The boss of the online delivery firm, which weathered a disastrous £7.6bn float on the London Stock Exchange two years ago that was nicknamed “flopperoo”, admitted that the downsize comes after being caught up in a hiring spree in a fight for growth and market share against competitors.
US News and World Report
Marketmind: China CPI Spy
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Chinese inflation on Friday grabs the data spotlight in Asia at the end of a week in which hawkish Fed commentary has taken some froth of risk assets, as investors also ponder the market implications of deepening Sino-U.S. political tensions.
Terra Quantum Welcomes Investcorp as New Investor
Terra Quantum AG, a globally leading quantum technology company focused on providing an end-to-end technology platform delivering real quantum advantage to its customers already today, announces the onboarding of Investcorp as its newest investor. Quantum has become the most important global technology race where governments, corporations as well as participants of the financial ecosystem focus on leveraging frontier technologies to capture currently untapped opportunities and to strengthen the information and data security. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005935/en/ Terra Quantum’s expertise in quantum security and quantum cryptography is the basis of an end-to-end solution enabling...
POLITICO
The smallest state has the biggest blockchain ambitions
Crypto is supposed to be exciting, right? Hacking, fraud, overnight billionaires, international fugitives. Sure. But, far from the high drama of crypto finance, governments around the world have been quietly putting blockchains to a more, well, boring use: recordkeeping. Though these experiments lack the drama of crypto finance, they do...
US News and World Report
Factbox-CCS? CHAdeMO? EV Charger Terms You Need to Know
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The Biden administration next week is expected to detail requirements for its $7.5 billion subsidy for electric charging stations, a bid to jumpstart the country's adoption of electric vehicles (EV). Here are the terms and acronyms you need to know to understand the booming EV charger...
CoinDesk
Crypto AI Needs a Showcase to Know What's Real
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. JPMorgan seems to have confirmed what everyone already knows: The emergent world of artificial intelligence (AI) is the top trend of 2023. In a recently released survey of 835 institutional traders, some 53% cited AI and machine learning when discussing the technologies most likely to reshape finance over the next three years. The tech behind Web3 – namely blockchain and distributed ledgers – ranked third, down a peg from last year when JPMorgan had AI and crypto tied for second in its annual "The e-Trading Edit" report.
Euronext has no plans to copy rivals with cloud computing deal
LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Euronext will not mimic rivals by shifting critical services to outside cloud computers given regulatory concerns, the pan-European exchange's chief executive Stephane Boujnah said.
UK must quit climate-harming energy charter treaty, experts say
Secret international court system enables fossil fuel firms to sue governments for lost future profits
Comments / 0