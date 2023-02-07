ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

TAPinto.net

Nutley Girl Having a Sleepover in Bloomfield Tonight, Misses Her Humans

NUTLEY, NJ - With Friday's warm weather everyone wanted to get outside and go for a walk, including this Nutley girl. Do you know her humans? She was found Friday Feb. 10 at around 4:30 p.m. on Kierstead Ave. in Nutley.  She is a senior dog, likely blind, with an unregistered microchip. She is a poodle mix.  She is having a sleepover at the Bloomfield Animal Shelter and is looking forward to being reunited with her humans in the morning. The shelter reopens at 9 a.m. Sat. Feb 11.   To speak with Animal Control to provide information or to reclaim, please call the Bloomfield Police Department at 973-680-4141. The shelter can be contacted Saturday at 9 a.m. at 973-748-0194. 
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plainfield Fire Department Battles East Front Street Blaze

PLAINFIELD, NJ - Firefighters are battling a fire in Plainfield that can be seen from municipal lot 6. According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front Street address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking." Mutual aid from Springfield, Fanwood, Westfield, North Plainfield, Scotch Plains, Cranford, Elizabeth, Roselle Park and Union County were noted at the scene, in addition to a New Jersey State fire marshal. Westfield Police were seen operating a drone for reconnaissance. A 9:49 p.m. BNN alert notes three aerial units are in service, with fire showing from the roof, and at 10:14 p.m., heavy fire through the roof of the one-story commercial building was threatening a three-story exposure building. This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported On I-287 Central Jersey

There was a crash with injuries reported on Interstate 287 in Central Jersey.The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 on I-287 northbound north of Exit 2 (Route 27) in Edison Township,  according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.Two right lanes were closed, 511nj…
EDISON, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Opinion: Gabrielle Union’s Halsey Street Instagram Post is Good News for Newark’s Historic Districts

During a break in filming Netflix’s “The Perfect Find,” shot in Newark, Gabrielle Union-Wade went on a downtown shopping spree, gushing to her 21 million Instagram followers that “Halsey Street is a vibe.” It was the sort of advertisement that money can’t buy. Suddenly local hotspots like Closet Savvy Consignment and the Source of Knowledge had flocks of new admirers.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Morristown's Imani Glover Found

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 that Imani Glover has been found safe. The prosecutor's office in a news release said only that the 25-year-old woman had been "located." Glover, who frequents Newark, had been missing since Sunday, Jan. 8. She had last been seen...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed

Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hasbrouck Heights Police Respond to Route 17 Multi-vehicle Accident with Rollover

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Hasbrouck Heights Police and Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident which delayed traffic after the morning rush for about an hour on Tuesday. On Tuesday, February 7, at approximately 9:30am, members of the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department were called to Route 17 in the area of the White Castle jug handle on a report of a multi-vehicle crash involving an SUV which was flipped over, according to Hasbrouck Heights Police Lieutenant John Behr. Patrol Officers Donohue, Armeli, Renna and Cambridge responded along with Lieutenant Robertson, Captain Lesho and Chief Rinke. Upon arrival, there were vehicles involved on both the north and south sides of the highway. The Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department responded as well as multiple ambulances from Holy Name. A traffic investigation determined that the vehicle that was flipped over was traveling north and was struck from behind which forced it over the divider and onto the southbound side. Three victims were transported to the hospital with what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries. One driver involved was issued summonses for reckless driving and no insurance.     
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

And the Walls Come Tumbling Down: Demolition Begins at Somerville Site

SOMERVILLE, NJ - Heavy equipment is knocking down the former Baker & Taylor book distribution warehouse on Kirby Avenue to make room for 174 one- and two-bedroom apartments adjacent to the NJ TRANSIT Raritan Valley line in the southeastern corner of the borough. The one-bedroom apartments will range in size from 800 to 860 square feet; the two-bedroom units will range in size from 1,050-1,350 square feet. Long vacant, preliminary demolition began last year after remedial environmental work to remove asbestos from the vacant warehouse. Carey Tajfel, president of TFE Properties, a central New Jersey residential and commercial developer said there will be eight two-story buildings...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This is officially the oldest town in NJ

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Corrections Officer Guilty In Medical Office Killing In Mount Laurel

A Burlington Township man has been found guilty of fatally shooting an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office, authorities said. After deliberating for approximately five hours over three days, a Superior Court jury returned a guilty verdict Tuesday, Feb. 7 against Bruce Gomola Jr., 54, on charges of aggravated manslaughter and aggravated assault.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
Daily Voice

Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident

The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

PSEG Worker Killed, Suspect Dead

An employee at PSEG was fatally shot before the suspect — a former worker — apparently committed suicide in Franklin Township, authorities said. The victim was identified as Russell D. Heller, 51, of Milford, according to the Somerset County prosecutor. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 7 a.m.,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

