HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Hasbrouck Heights Police and Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident which delayed traffic after the morning rush for about an hour on Tuesday. On Tuesday, February 7, at approximately 9:30am, members of the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department were called to Route 17 in the area of the White Castle jug handle on a report of a multi-vehicle crash involving an SUV which was flipped over, according to Hasbrouck Heights Police Lieutenant John Behr. Patrol Officers Donohue, Armeli, Renna and Cambridge responded along with Lieutenant Robertson, Captain Lesho and Chief Rinke. Upon arrival, there were vehicles involved on both the north and south sides of the highway. The Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department responded as well as multiple ambulances from Holy Name. A traffic investigation determined that the vehicle that was flipped over was traveling north and was struck from behind which forced it over the divider and onto the southbound side. Three victims were transported to the hospital with what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries. One driver involved was issued summonses for reckless driving and no insurance.

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO