Nutley Girl Having a Sleepover in Bloomfield Tonight, Misses Her Humans
NUTLEY, NJ - With Friday's warm weather everyone wanted to get outside and go for a walk, including this Nutley girl. Do you know her humans? She was found Friday Feb. 10 at around 4:30 p.m. on Kierstead Ave. in Nutley. She is a senior dog, likely blind, with an unregistered microchip. She is a poodle mix. She is having a sleepover at the Bloomfield Animal Shelter and is looking forward to being reunited with her humans in the morning. The shelter reopens at 9 a.m. Sat. Feb 11. To speak with Animal Control to provide information or to reclaim, please call the Bloomfield Police Department at 973-680-4141. The shelter can be contacted Saturday at 9 a.m. at 973-748-0194.
Plainfield Fire Department Battles East Front Street Blaze
PLAINFIELD, NJ - Firefighters are battling a fire in Plainfield that can be seen from municipal lot 6. According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front Street address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking." Mutual aid from Springfield, Fanwood, Westfield, North Plainfield, Scotch Plains, Cranford, Elizabeth, Roselle Park and Union County were noted at the scene, in addition to a New Jersey State fire marshal. Westfield Police were seen operating a drone for reconnaissance. A 9:49 p.m. BNN alert notes three aerial units are in service, with fire showing from the roof, and at 10:14 p.m., heavy fire through the roof of the one-story commercial building was threatening a three-story exposure building. This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Crash With Injuries Reported On I-287 Central Jersey
There was a crash with injuries reported on Interstate 287 in Central Jersey.The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 on I-287 northbound north of Exit 2 (Route 27) in Edison Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.Two right lanes were closed, 511nj…
jerseydigs.com
Opinion: Gabrielle Union’s Halsey Street Instagram Post is Good News for Newark’s Historic Districts
During a break in filming Netflix’s “The Perfect Find,” shot in Newark, Gabrielle Union-Wade went on a downtown shopping spree, gushing to her 21 million Instagram followers that “Halsey Street is a vibe.” It was the sort of advertisement that money can’t buy. Suddenly local hotspots like Closet Savvy Consignment and the Source of Knowledge had flocks of new admirers.
Sudden Death Of Morris County College Student, 21, Prompts Wave Of Community Support
The unexpected death of a Morris County college student has prompted a wave of support throughout the local community. Aniajh Bermudez died at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville on Monday, Jan. 16 aged 21, her obituary says. Born in Paterson, Aniajh lived in Lake Hiawatha her entire life. She graduated...
Morristown's Imani Glover Found
The Morris County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 that Imani Glover has been found safe. The prosecutor's office in a news release said only that the 25-year-old woman had been "located." Glover, who frequents Newark, had been missing since Sunday, Jan. 8. She had last been seen...
Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed
Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
2nd NJ councilmember fatally shot in a week in an 'isolated incident'
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting outside a PSE&G corporate headquarters in Franklin Township on Wednesday morning.
Former PSE&G Worker, Councilman Found Dead Following Fatal Shooting At Somerset Facility
A former PSE&G employee shot and killed a supervisor outside the utility company's Somerset County facility early Wednesday before eventually turning the gun on himself, authorities confirmed. Gary T. Curtis, 58, shot Russell D. Heller, of Milford, of Washington, at PSE&G's Central Division Headquarters on Weston Canal Road in Franklin...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force also responding to 4-alarm fire in Union City
The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force is also responding to a four-alarm fire in Union City this morning, the agency tweeted minutes ago. “The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force is responding to a multi-alarm fire in Union City. Please avoid the area of Bergenline Avenue and 10th Street,” the county prosecutor’s office wrote.
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
Hasbrouck Heights Police Respond to Route 17 Multi-vehicle Accident with Rollover
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Hasbrouck Heights Police and Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident which delayed traffic after the morning rush for about an hour on Tuesday. On Tuesday, February 7, at approximately 9:30am, members of the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department were called to Route 17 in the area of the White Castle jug handle on a report of a multi-vehicle crash involving an SUV which was flipped over, according to Hasbrouck Heights Police Lieutenant John Behr. Patrol Officers Donohue, Armeli, Renna and Cambridge responded along with Lieutenant Robertson, Captain Lesho and Chief Rinke. Upon arrival, there were vehicles involved on both the north and south sides of the highway. The Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department responded as well as multiple ambulances from Holy Name. A traffic investigation determined that the vehicle that was flipped over was traveling north and was struck from behind which forced it over the divider and onto the southbound side. Three victims were transported to the hospital with what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries. One driver involved was issued summonses for reckless driving and no insurance.
Video shows someone running minutes after NJ councilwoman was killed
SAYREVILLE — Video has surfaced showing a person running behind the residential development where a borough councilwoman was gunned down Wednesday night. The video posted by News 12 New Jersey shows the person running at 7:31 p.m., nine minutes after Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was shot while in her SUV on Stuart Circle in Sayreville.
And the Walls Come Tumbling Down: Demolition Begins at Somerville Site
SOMERVILLE, NJ - Heavy equipment is knocking down the former Baker & Taylor book distribution warehouse on Kirby Avenue to make room for 174 one- and two-bedroom apartments adjacent to the NJ TRANSIT Raritan Valley line in the southeastern corner of the borough. The one-bedroom apartments will range in size from 800 to 860 square feet; the two-bedroom units will range in size from 1,050-1,350 square feet. Long vacant, preliminary demolition began last year after remedial environmental work to remove asbestos from the vacant warehouse. Carey Tajfel, president of TFE Properties, a central New Jersey residential and commercial developer said there will be eight two-story buildings...
This is officially the oldest town in NJ
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
Corrections Officer Guilty In Medical Office Killing In Mount Laurel
A Burlington Township man has been found guilty of fatally shooting an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office, authorities said. After deliberating for approximately five hours over three days, a Superior Court jury returned a guilty verdict Tuesday, Feb. 7 against Bruce Gomola Jr., 54, on charges of aggravated manslaughter and aggravated assault.
Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident
The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?
The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Into Ocean County Home
MANCHESTER – A Toms River man has been arrested after crashing into a mailbox, utility pole and house as the result of being intoxicated, police said. The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. earlier today in the area of Route 571, near the border of Jackson Township. According to police,...
PSEG Worker Killed, Suspect Dead
An employee at PSEG was fatally shot before the suspect — a former worker — apparently committed suicide in Franklin Township, authorities said. The victim was identified as Russell D. Heller, 51, of Milford, according to the Somerset County prosecutor. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 7 a.m.,...
