Billionaire Tesla bull Ron Baron says Musk suggested he would make multiples on his $100 million Twitter investment

Twitter boss Elon Musk made his account private on the platform and admitted “something is wrong” after complaints from right-wing users about engagement.Mr Musk, who bought Twitter for $44bn then went on a firing frenzy at the San Francisco-based company, said he was running an experiment on his tweets.The Tesla billionaire took action after users like right-wing commentator Ian Miles Cheong and the “Libs of TikTok” account complained about people seeing their content.Mr Cheong said that his tweets received more engagement when his account was private than when it was publicly available.The entrepreneur told Mr Cheong that his claims...

11 DAYS AGO