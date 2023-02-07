Read full article on original website
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Hosts Mercer on National TV Saturday Afternoon
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team looks to make it two-straight inside McKenzie Arena when the squad hosts Mercer in a nationally televised Southern Conference contest on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 3:35 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. Chattanooga (13-13, 5-8) snapped a three-game home skid with...
gomocs.com
Softball Holds Off JMU for 4-3 Opening Win
CHARLESTON, S.C. --- The Mocs opened the 2023 season with a 4-3 win over James Madison Friday morning at the Charleston Challenge. Chattanooga's second game against host College of Charleston was suspended due to heavy rains after one out in the first inning. The Mocs trail the Cougars 1-0 after...
gomocs.com
Softball Travels to Charleston for Opening Weekend
The Chattanooga Mocs will open the 2023 season on the road at the Charleston Challenge hosted by former Southern Conference foe College of Charleston at the Patriot's Point complex. On Day One, the Mocs will start the Challenge against James Madison in the opening game then host CofC mid-afternoon. The second day will see UTC face Indiana State in the first game of the day then the Cougars again in the 3:00 p.m. game. Sunday's game against James Madison will wrap up the opening weekend.
gomocs.com
Women’s Tennis Hosts EKU, Presbyterian This Weekend
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs women's tennis team returns home for Friday and Sunday morning non-conference matchups against EKU and Presbyterian at the Strang-Voges Tennis Center at The McCallie School. First serve for both matches are set for 9 a.m. ET. Chattanooga (3-1) looks to rebound from its first defeat...
gomocs.com
Men’s Tennis Welcomes UNC Asheville, Georgia Southern on Friday and Sunday
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's tennis team gets set to welcome a pair of non-conference opponents this weekend when it hosts UNC Asheville and Georgia Southern on Friday and Sunday, respectively, at The McCallie School's Strang-Voges Tennis Center. First serve on Friday against UNC Asheville is set for 6...
gomocs.com
Women’s Tennis Downs EKU 6-1 on Friday Morning
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs women's tennis team rebounded from last week's tight loss with a convincing 6-1 win over EKU in non-conference action on Friday morning at The McCallie School's Strang-Voges Tennis Center. Chattanooga improves to 4-1 on the season after the victory while EKU drops to 1-6 following...
gomocs.com
Postgame Notes - The Citadel
February 8 – McKenzie Arena – Chattanooga, Tenn. - Chattanooga improved to 13-13 overall and 5-8 inside SoCon play following the 82-63 win over The Citadel… The Citadel falls to 9-17 and 4-9 in SoCon action… Mocs snapped a three-game home skid. - All-time record 1,399-1,128…...
gomocs.com
Jamal Johnson’s Career-High 24 Points Helps Lift Men’s Basketball to 82-63 Win Over The Citadel on Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team connected on 15 threes while Jamal Johnson poured in a career-high 24 points to help lift the Mocs to an 82-63 victory over The Citadel in Southern Conference action on Wednesday night inside McKenzie Arena. Following the win, Chattanooga snaps a...
gomocs.com
Postgame Quotes - The Citadel
February 8 – McKenzie Arena – Chattanooga, Tenn. Opening statement after 82-63 win over The Citadel. "It was a great win for us. It's nice to get back on the winning track, it's good for the guys. They needed that. I thought it was an overall good team effort. We forced 21 turnovers which is always a good thing. We were able to get stops and make shots on the other end. We were able to get out in transition and get some easy buckets. I'm proud of the guys for their effort tonight."
