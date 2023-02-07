February 8 – McKenzie Arena – Chattanooga, Tenn. Opening statement after 82-63 win over The Citadel. "It was a great win for us. It's nice to get back on the winning track, it's good for the guys. They needed that. I thought it was an overall good team effort. We forced 21 turnovers which is always a good thing. We were able to get stops and make shots on the other end. We were able to get out in transition and get some easy buckets. I'm proud of the guys for their effort tonight."

