Read full article on original website
Related
Principal: Middle school student brings gun to Princeton Community Middle School
Principal Dave Mackzum said the student was removed from the building, arrested and charged with having a weapon on school property.
The Sad Legend of the Missouri Witch Buried Along a Lonely Road
Almost all legends have at least some basis in truth. That's true of the Missouri legend of the witch buried alongside a lonely road. Yes, there is a woman buried there, but the truth of her life is quite different from the legend. This is the story of Eliza Jane...
Murray Ledger & Times
Online obituaries Feb. 10, 2023
Wilma Louise Thornton Futrell, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray. She was born March 15, 1943, in Murray, to Taz and Myrtle Louise (Cole) Thornton. She was a retired waitress, having worked for many years at the Triangle Inn Restaurant...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray teen walks Grammys red carpet thanks to Make-A-Wish
The Grammy Awards were a few days ago, and you may have wondered what it's like to be there in person. A local teen knows exactly what it's like. She was there, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Macy Todd of Murray Kentucky. She's a patient at St. Jude Children's Hospital...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wind gusts in Paducah cause 50-year-old tree to fall
PADUCAH — The 50 to 60 mph winds Wednesday night caused minor damage in our area, but a Paducah homeowner lost a large pine tree. Local 6 only found minimal damage in the area, but Julie Griggs lost a 50-year-old tree she has watched continue to grow since she built her home 25 years ago.
whvoradio.com
Princeton Man Flown To The Hospital After Christian County Crash
A Caldwell County man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Josh Steeley was northbound when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to run off the road and hit an embankment. He was treated at...
Marshall County Daily
UPDATE: I-24 Westbound Blocked by SEMI Crash at 22mm in Marshall County
Joe Gaudy signs to play football for Centre College. Two Arrested Following Separate Drug Investigations. Benton Woman arrested for drug possesion at a local gas station. Murray State University English Professor named 2023 College English Teacher of the Year. Lady Marshals earn district top seed with 49-45 win over Murray.
kbsi23.com
U.S. 60 west of Marion, KY blocked by crash
(KBSI) – The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office reports U.S. 60 is blocked by a head-on crash west of Marion in Crittenden County. U.S. 60 is blocked in the Midway area near the 2 mile marker between Marion and Salem, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The road is...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fentanyl arrest reflects growing number of cases in western Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Two women in Calloway County, Kentucky, were arrested after authorities say they were found with more than a fourth of a pound of raw fentanyl powder. The incident reflects a growing number of fentanyl-related criminal cases in western Kentucky. The women, Jennifer Robinson and Jessalyn...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital faces shortage of hospice volunteers
PADUCAH — When we're nearing the end of our lives or if we're facing serious illness, we can only hope the health care workers we need are there. In hospice care, volunteers are a big part of that effort. Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital's hospice program is facing a shortage of them.
westkentuckystar.com
3.0 Bootheel quake felt in Paducah, Metropolis
Dozens reported feeling an earthquake centered in Missouri's New Madrid County on Thursday night. According to the US Geological Survey in Memphis, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake registered 4 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. That's about 20 miles west of Hickman, Kentucky. Most reports of the quake came from...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Best Western shooting
One person dead in shooting at a Paducah hotel, suspect in custody. Robert Pannell, a 55 year-old man from Palm Coast, Florida, is in custody in relation to a shooting at a Paducah hotel this morning. A single female victim has died from gunshot wounds.
westkentuckystar.com
US 51 back open after crushed cars fall off semi
A tractor-trailer crash on US 51 in Ballard County caused traffic problems Thursday morning after littering crushed cars on the roadway. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash occurred on Jefferson Hill between the paper mill and Wickliffe. The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said that about six crushed cars...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves traffic stop leads to four arrests
Four people were arrested Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Boaz. The Graves County Sheriff's Department reports that the stop was made shortly before 1:00 pm on KY 994. During the stop, deputies identified a passenger, 22-year-old Thomas Cole McNeil, of Boaz, who had an active arrest warrant. McNeil...
Marshall County Daily
Two Arrested During Traffic Stop
Shooting at Hotel****UPDATE**** The female victim passed away with doctors reporting that the her injuries were too severe for organ donation. Christian Fellowship tops Murray 40-29 to earn series sweep. Marshals earn 3-way tie on top of district standings with win over Calloway County. Traffic Stop leads to drug arrest...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with multiple western Ky. thefts
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with multiple thefts in western Kentucky is now in custody. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray arrests net enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, deputies say
MURRAY, KY — Two Murray women are behind bars after a search uncovered enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office claims. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigators executed a search warrant on Feb. 6 at a Murray home.
whopam.com
Woman shot to death at Paducah hotel, suspect arrested
Police in Paducah responded to an active shooter at the Best Western Hotel near Exit 11 along I-24 Saturday morning, with a woman killed and a suspect arrested. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 9:48 a.m., Paducah 911 received multiple calls regarding a possible active shooter at the hotel.
wpsdlocal6.com
Necropsy leads to new felony charge for Paducah man accused of killing dog
PADUCAH — A Paducah man who was jailed in connection to the death of his dog is now facing an additional felony charge after deputies obtained more evidence from the dog's necropsy, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Friday release, Latavious Frazier's original misdemeanor charge of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police respond to active shooter situation in Paducah
UPDATE (5:01 p.m.): The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the female victim from Saturday's shooting has passed away, and her injuries were too severe to donate her organs. The shooter, 55-year-old Robert Pannell is now facing a 1st Degree Murder charge, along with 10 other charges. UPDATE (3:00 p.m.): The...
Comments / 0