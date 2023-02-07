ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Murray Ledger & Times

Online obituaries Feb. 10, 2023

Wilma Louise Thornton Futrell, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray. She was born March 15, 1943, in Murray, to Taz and Myrtle Louise (Cole) Thornton. She was a retired waitress, having worked for many years at the Triangle Inn Restaurant...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray teen walks Grammys red carpet thanks to Make-A-Wish

The Grammy Awards were a few days ago, and you may have wondered what it's like to be there in person. A local teen knows exactly what it's like. She was there, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Macy Todd of Murray Kentucky. She's a patient at St. Jude Children's Hospital...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Wind gusts in Paducah cause 50-year-old tree to fall

PADUCAH — The 50 to 60 mph winds Wednesday night caused minor damage in our area, but a Paducah homeowner lost a large pine tree. Local 6 only found minimal damage in the area, but Julie Griggs lost a 50-year-old tree she has watched continue to grow since she built her home 25 years ago.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

UPDATE: I-24 Westbound Blocked by SEMI Crash at 22mm in Marshall County

Joe Gaudy signs to play football for Centre College. Two Arrested Following Separate Drug Investigations. Benton Woman arrested for drug possesion at a local gas station. Murray State University English Professor named 2023 College English Teacher of the Year. Lady Marshals earn district top seed with 49-45 win over Murray.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

U.S. 60 west of Marion, KY blocked by crash

(KBSI) – The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office reports U.S. 60 is blocked by a head-on crash west of Marion in Crittenden County. U.S. 60 is blocked in the Midway area near the 2 mile marker between Marion and Salem, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The road is...
MARION, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Fentanyl arrest reflects growing number of cases in western Kentucky

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Two women in Calloway County, Kentucky, were arrested after authorities say they were found with more than a fourth of a pound of raw fentanyl powder. The incident reflects a growing number of fentanyl-related criminal cases in western Kentucky. The women, Jennifer Robinson and Jessalyn...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital faces shortage of hospice volunteers

PADUCAH — When we're nearing the end of our lives or if we're facing serious illness, we can only hope the health care workers we need are there. In hospice care, volunteers are a big part of that effort. Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital's hospice program is facing a shortage of them.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

3.0 Bootheel quake felt in Paducah, Metropolis

Dozens reported feeling an earthquake centered in Missouri's New Madrid County on Thursday night. According to the US Geological Survey in Memphis, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake registered 4 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. That's about 20 miles west of Hickman, Kentucky. Most reports of the quake came from...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Best Western shooting

One person dead in shooting at a Paducah hotel, suspect in custody. Robert Pannell, a 55 year-old man from Palm Coast, Florida, is in custody in relation to a shooting at a Paducah hotel this morning. A single female victim has died from gunshot wounds.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

US 51 back open after crushed cars fall off semi

A tractor-trailer crash on US 51 in Ballard County caused traffic problems Thursday morning after littering crushed cars on the roadway. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash occurred on Jefferson Hill between the paper mill and Wickliffe. The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said that about six crushed cars...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Graves traffic stop leads to four arrests

Four people were arrested Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Boaz. The Graves County Sheriff's Department reports that the stop was made shortly before 1:00 pm on KY 994. During the stop, deputies identified a passenger, 22-year-old Thomas Cole McNeil, of Boaz, who had an active arrest warrant. McNeil...
BOAZ, KY
Marshall County Daily

Two Arrested During Traffic Stop

Shooting at Hotel****UPDATE**** The female victim passed away with doctors reporting that the her injuries were too severe for organ donation. Christian Fellowship tops Murray 40-29 to earn series sweep. Marshals earn 3-way tie on top of district standings with win over Calloway County. Traffic Stop leads to drug arrest...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with multiple western Ky. thefts

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with multiple thefts in western Kentucky is now in custody. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray arrests net enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, deputies say

MURRAY, KY — Two Murray women are behind bars after a search uncovered enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office claims. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigators executed a search warrant on Feb. 6 at a Murray home.
MURRAY, KY
whopam.com

Woman shot to death at Paducah hotel, suspect arrested

Police in Paducah responded to an active shooter at the Best Western Hotel near Exit 11 along I-24 Saturday morning, with a woman killed and a suspect arrested. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 9:48 a.m., Paducah 911 received multiple calls regarding a possible active shooter at the hotel.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Necropsy leads to new felony charge for Paducah man accused of killing dog

PADUCAH — A Paducah man who was jailed in connection to the death of his dog is now facing an additional felony charge after deputies obtained more evidence from the dog's necropsy, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Friday release, Latavious Frazier's original misdemeanor charge of...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police respond to active shooter situation in Paducah

UPDATE (5:01 p.m.): The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the female victim from Saturday's shooting has passed away, and her injuries were too severe to donate her organs. The shooter, 55-year-old Robert Pannell is now facing a 1st Degree Murder charge, along with 10 other charges. UPDATE (3:00 p.m.): The...
PADUCAH, KY

