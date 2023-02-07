Read full article on original website
EU calls out Twitter for incomplete disinformation report
LONDON — Twitter failed to provide a full report to the European Union on its efforts to combat online disinformation, drawing a rebuke Thursday from top officials of the 27-nation bloc. The company signed up to the EU's voluntary 2022 Code of Practice on Disinformation last year — before...
