Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Ambiguous Ceiling Of Elly De La CruzIBWAACincinnati, OH
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Raiders Legend Charles Woodson On Derek Carr Situation: “This Business Gets Everybody At Some Point”
Las Vegas Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson dropped some cold, honest truth this week. The Derek Carr debacle put a black eye on an otherwise underwhelming season. Many players on the roster had remarkable campaigns, but the team ended up with a double-digit loss record. Putting a bow on the season, Carr found himself at home for the last couple of games. While the situation was far from ideal, Woodson believes it was all business with regard to Carr’s benching.
Notre Dame closing in on offensive coordinator hire
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish continue to seek a replacement for offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who left South Bend for Alabama earlier this month. It now appears they have settled on a potential favorite: Andy Ludwig. Ludwig arrived on campus on Friday afternoon, joining head coach Marcus Freeman and tight...
New Hall of Famer doesn't want Aaron Rodgers to play for the Jets
The New York Post's Steve Serby spoke with Klecko about his career, "New York Sack Exchange" teammates, favorite players to watch, and thoughts on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers' Green Bay career appears to be over after 18 seasons, and the Jets, searching for a veteran signal-caller this offseason, will likely be among his suitors. Serby asked Klecko whether he would like to see Rodgers sporting a different shade of green in the Meadowlands next season.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver might miss Super Bowl
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be the healthier team before Sunday’s Super Bowl. However, they’re the only team with one player questionable for the game. The Eagles will play a Kansas City Chiefs team battling through injuries on the offensive side of the ball, including two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Bengals WR Tee Higgins reveals which team he thought would draft him
Tee Higgins has emerged as one of the top offensive weapons on the Cincinnati Bengals. However, leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, Higgins thought he'd be playing in an entirely different conference. A guest on Mad Dog Sports Radio on Friday, Higgins revealed that he "definitely" thought the Green...
Former Patriots All-Pro bashes HC Bill Belichick
Asante Samuel spent the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with the New England Patriots, where he was an All-Pro cornerback as part of two Super Bowl championship teams. While Samuel says he learned a lot in New England, he doesn't have fond memories of working under head...
Kansas City Chiefs Make Roster Move At Wide Receiver Before Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs revealed their final roster elevations for the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will head into the game with several players on offense dealing with injuries. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play through a high-ankle sprain. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney had no injury designation for Sunday’s game, so that they will play Sunday.
Insider reveals Raiders' 'modest' asking price for Derek Carr as Saints remain the front-runners
The Super Bowl has obviously been the league’s top storyline in recent days, but the future of Derek Carr has generated plenty of interest as well. The Raiders quarterback is close to having more than $40M in guaranteed money vest, meaning clarity could emerge soon. Vegas allowed Carr, 31,...
Steelers Hiring Pep Hamilton Is Absolutely The Right Move For 2023 And Beyond
With coaches being let go all over the league, the Pittsburgh Steelers need to bring in one particular offensive mind to help Kenny Pickett develop, and that would be the mind of Pep Hamilton. He was recently let go by DeMeco Ryans while searching for his new staff with the Houston Texans. Even though the Steelers have Matt Canada at offensive coordinator and Mike Sullivan at QB coach, Hamilton can be a key piece to this coaching staff and develop Pickett into a high-quality starter.
Texans Hire Jerrod Johnson as Coach - Pep OUT
Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is putting together an impressive staff. The Texans have hired Jerrod Johnson as quarterbacks coach, as first reported by NFL Network. Johnson is coming to the Texans after one season as an assistant quarterbacks coach of the Minnesota Vikings during the 2022 campaign. Quarterback Kirk...
Report: Justin Fields Plans To Reach Out To Rival In Offseason
Justin Fields has had an interesting media campaign during Super Bowl week. Fields, who was denied by general manager Ryan Poles the opportunity to earn the single-season quarterback rushing record, has been on an apologist tour for his passing struggles in recent interviews. Fields said earlier this week that he...
Sean Payton Doubles Down: Russell Wilson's Private QB Coach is Out
On the heels of his introductory press conference as Denver Broncos head coach, Sean Payton was pulled aside for an auxiliary audience with local media. Some might call it a scrum. According to Payton, Broncos PR czar Patrick Smyth calls it a "gaggle." It didn't take long for someone to...
Deebo Samuel rips those criticizing 49ers' responses to NFC title game loss
With Super Bowl LVII roughly 48 hours, it's been nearly two weeks since the San Francisco 49ers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Still, a seemingly never-ending string of bitter comments from Niners' players about the game emerges daily, leading many to label them as sore losers.
Commanders to release Carson Wentz after failed one-year run
Quarterback Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders are sitting at home watching the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles take part in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Washington closed up shop on an average 8-8-1 season just over a month ago and seems to be several tiers behind Philadelphia in the NFC East right now.
Former Ravens Coach Thinks Steelers' Legend Hines Ward Is A "Slam Dunk" Hall Of Famer
The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have 24 members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former wide receiver, Hines Ward is not one of those, as he has missed out on the Hall of Fame six consecutive years now. In fact, he's yet to make the final stage, as he's simply been a semifinalist in all six years that he's been eligible for the ballot. That continued into 2022, as Ward was yet again left off the list on the final candidates.
Former All-Pro headlines potential departures for the Houston Texans
With new head coach DeMeco Ryans at the helm, Houston hopes 2023 will be a turning point for the franchise. The Texans own the second and 12th overall picks in the NFL Draft, and Sportrac projects Houston to have the fifth-most cap space in the league. In the offseason, the Texans can free up more.
New Front Runner In Colts Head Coach Search Emerges
The Indianapolis Colts are still searching for their head coach. While taking time isn’t necessarily a bad thing, other teams have already made hires and are scooping up candidates for other positions. Many wondered what Jim Irsay and the team would do after firing Frank Reich and giving the interim job to Jeff Saturday. Many viewed Saturday as a front runner but now it seems there is a new favorite in the Colts head coach search.
Veteran DE headlines potential cuts for New York Jets
The New York Jets must clear cap space in order to help the team's pursuit of a starting veteran quarterback -- something owner Woody Johnson views as a "missing piece" for the team. New York is more than $3 million over the cap, per Spotrac. Here are three potential cuts:
49ers' Nick Bosa chooses QB1 between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance
Add newly crowned NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa to the list of San Francisco 49ers players who think Brock Purdy has earned the right to start over Trey Lance. "Oh my God, I mean, for [Purdy] to come in as a rookie, the last pick in the draft and lead a team like us — just the confidence, the moxie, I guess you call it," Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan (h/t Angelina Martin). "He's got it, and I'm glad he's on our team."
The Clear Cut Undeniable Truth The Steelers Need To Buy Into To Be Competitive In 2023 And Beyond
How do the Pittsburgh Steelers become more of a force in the AFC with so many talented, polished teams around them? The Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills have already made their marks as steady contenders, while teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers have plenty of fire power as well. The method for winning in Pittsburgh has always been defense and while these franchises are good enough on that side to get by, it is their offenses that have allowed them to generate some buzz throughout the league. Recently retained offensive coordinator, Matt Canada needs to take a lesson.
