Read full article on original website
Related
Strange Aerial Creature in Glendale, Arizona Resembles Sentinels From the Matrix
It's probably just a kite... a really weird kite.
Ghost are teasing something massive: “Jesus is coming”
Something is afoot in the world of Ghost - is it a new EP or the return of the messiah?
Scientists claim that near-death experiences might prove the existence of an afterlife
Near-death experiences (NDEs) have long been a topic of debate among scientists and spiritual leaders alike. Some argue that NDEs prove the existence of an afterlife, while others say that they can be explained by natural causes. However, a growing body of scientists suggests that NDEs may indeed provide evidence of an afterlife.
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
A Surprising Idaho Animal Was Just Found On The Bitter Surface of Mars
Idaho is famous for having an outstanding outdoor lifestyle. Much of that is because of the mountains, lakes, and valleys that create amazing places to hike, swim, fish, hunt, and ski. Our terrain also makes it the perfect home for wildlife. Idaho is known for grizzly bears, mountain lions, bison, deer, elk, bobcats, big horn sheep, caribou, wolverines, pygmy rabbits, moose, rattlesnakes, wolves, and coyotes.
Psychic Claims Seeing Colors Behind Closed Eyes May Have Significance
This often happens during meditation.
a-z-animals.com
Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!
Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
Healthline
How Long Do Eggs Last Before Going Bad?
In the United States and certain other countries, including Australia, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands, eggs require refrigeration (1,. This is because eggs in these countries are washed and sanitized soon after they are laid in an attempt to prevent contamination with Salmonella, the bacteria often responsible for food poisoning from poultry products (
This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before
When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
In Appalachia, Sometimes the Deer are Not Deer and Sometimes They Do the Hunting
Pay attention to what could be hiding in a herd of deer.
Myths About Killing Bed Bugs That Just Don't Work
If you're trying to get rid of bed bugs, you should know that for every method that works, there are a few that don't. We discuss the common ones in this piece.
Coyotes Hunted and Killed a Woman in 2009, Scientists Finally Know Why
Before the death of 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell, there had never been a confirmed killing of a human adult by coyotes. That was in 2009. Now, after nearly a decade-and-a-half of research, scientists finally know why the pack did what they did. And it is shocking. Taylor Mitchell’s story...
One Of The World's Deadliest Insects Is Found All Over Texas & It Wants To 'Kiss' You
The Lone Star State is home to some pretty gnarly creatures like giant killer hornets and venomous "blue dragons," to name a few. However, most of them aren't quite as deadly as one tiny insect that calls Texas home, and it's just waiting to give you a kiss. Kissing bugs,...
Rare ocean creature caught on video swimming ‘sluggishly’ off Japan. See the encounter
A ferryman spotted the strange creature and alerted a local diver.
Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year
In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat
As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
KSAT 12
Video shows hundreds of thousands of hatchlings in largest gathering of turtles on the planet
Brazil – New video footage shared by the Wildlife Conservation Society shows the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet — and they’re babies!. The video shows hundreds of thousands of newly hatched Giant South American river turtles. According to the conservation society, an estimated 80,000...
Reader's Digest
44K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Reader's Digest, America's most trusted brand—both online and in print. We're the antidote to what's in the news, bringing you a slice of everything that's authentic, uplifting, humorous, inspirational, brain-teasing, curiosity-provoking, heart-warming, and entertaining in America today.https://www.rd.com/
Comments / 0