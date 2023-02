Upper Macungie supervisors began first with their reorganization meeting on Jan. 3. James Brunell was designated temporary chairman and Jazmin Vasquez was designated temporary secretary. Supervisor Sunny Ghai was attending remotely. Supervisor James Brunell made a motion to nominate Ghai as chairman for the new year and Kathy Rader as...

UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO