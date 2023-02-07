ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reader's Digest

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

How to Spoof Your GPS Location on iPhone

Location spoofing is a technology that is used to fool a device into thinking it is in a different location than it actually is. The most common way to spoof a location is through a Location spoofing tool (Free tools available on Appstore) You can also use a [virtual private network (VPN) to spoof your current location.
CNET

How to Clear Your Cache on iPhone (and Why You Should Do It)

Your iPhone is an amazing little pocket computer. It gives you access to the entire worldwide web on the go, letting you browse through page after page of information online at high speeds. But even the latest iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models might start to feel sluggish over time. A good habit to build up is regularly clearing the cache on your iPhone's browsers.
ZDNet

How to record a call on your Android phone

If you're an Android smartphone user, you're in good company. It is estimated that Android makes up approximately 70% of the global smartphone market share, with over 2.5 billion active users. Google cracked down on third-party recording apps in the Google Play Store 2022 in the name of improved privacy,...
People

This $22 Blouse with Balloon Sleeves Was Just Released on Amazon — and It's Already a Hit with Shoppers

 “I had to go back and buy all of the colors because I loved it so much” Itching to refresh your closet with a statement piece? Amazon shoppers can't stop buying this just-launched blouse that features a unique detail.  The Merokeety Smocked Cuff Blouse is one of the most popular new tops on Amazon, currently ranking on the best-selling new tops, tees, and blouses chart. And now's a great time to join the droves of shoppers adding it to their carts since it's on sale for just $22...
Ars Technica

Grim Reaper starts coming for fax machines, pagers, landlines

The end is near for a bunch of old telecommunications tech in China. On Monday, the country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced that as of March 1, it would no longer issue permits for fax machines, pagers, or integrated services digital network (ISDN) terminals to access Chinese networks.
ComicBook

Netflix Clarifies New Password-Sharing Household Rules

Netflix has dropped some new clarifications about their password sharing rules. In a new social media post, the streamer laid out the framework for how they're looking to move forward. For interested parties, it seems that the definition of a "household" is going to be key. Basically, there will be a home base location and ...
Reader's Digest

How to Snooze Your Browser Tabs

Whether you’re shopping for the best pajamas, on the hunt for the best night cream or plotting your next vacation, you can quickly end up with dozens of open browser tabs. This can be tough for your brain to keep track of what was where, and it can also be hard on your computer’s battery and memory. It might also make you more vulnerable to attack. If you’ve considered using a private browser because of concerns that the internet is spying on you, keep reading: open browser tabs may make you vulnerable to cyberattacks.
Android Authority

How to delete your Facebook search history

Nope, don't like that search history. Unless you purposely delete it, Facebook automatically logs your search history. This includes searches for people, pages, media, and more. If you’re finding your search history to be a problem, you can permanently delete it. Let’s review how to delete your search history on Facebook.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

iPhone using parents to get precise location of kids via Apple Watch

All those parents who are worried about the whereabouts of their kids, here’s a solution to wipe-out your concerns. The iPhone maker has introduced a new app feature on its Apple Watch that allows children to send their location to their parents when emergency. It also allows the parents to keep a watch on the places their kids are visiting- all thorough the ‘Find My Kids’ feature on the apple watch.
Reader's Digest

Reader's Digest

44K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Reader's Digest, America's most trusted brand—both online and in print. We're the antidote to what's in the news, bringing you a slice of everything that's authentic, uplifting, humorous, inspirational, brain-teasing, curiosity-provoking, heart-warming, and entertaining in America today.

 https://www.rd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy