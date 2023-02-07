Read full article on original website
People are just noticing hidden iPhone hack to have secret conversations with friends
SOME messages are best sent between friends. And the popularity of Snapchat's one-view-only messaging feature clearly caught Apple's eye. Apple introduced a brilliant trick to iPhones running on iOS 10 and later which mirrors Snapchat's famous feature. The in-built feature means there won't be a trace of the conversation you...
How to Spoof Your GPS Location on iPhone
Location spoofing is a technology that is used to fool a device into thinking it is in a different location than it actually is. The most common way to spoof a location is through a Location spoofing tool (Free tools available on Appstore) You can also use a [virtual private network (VPN) to spoof your current location.
People are just realising iPhone has a secret keyboard you can unlock
YOUR iPhone has a secret keyboard that can make your life much easier. It's hidden away so well that you might never notice it. But it's seriously handy, especially if you've got a bigger smartphone. We're talking about the one-handed keyboard – an essential iPhone hack. It can be...
The way we search for information online is about to change
An entire generation of internet users has approached search engines the same way for decades: enter a few words into a search box and wait for a page of relevant results to emerge. But that could change soon.
CNET
How to Clear Your Cache on iPhone (and Why You Should Do It)
Your iPhone is an amazing little pocket computer. It gives you access to the entire worldwide web on the go, letting you browse through page after page of information online at high speeds. But even the latest iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models might start to feel sluggish over time. A good habit to build up is regularly clearing the cache on your iPhone's browsers.
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Which apps are draining your phone’s battery?
Stopping apps in the background from refreshing can help preserve battery life and data for when you really need to use your phone for your daily tasks.
Millions of Google users warned over extremely dangerous ‘click’ that could cost you
GOOGLE fans have been warned to watch what they click after scammers managed to sneak another series of fake ads on the search engine. Ads get prominent space along the top of Google Search if it's related to what you're looking for. A user noticed that the popular password manager...
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
ZDNet
How to record a call on your Android phone
If you're an Android smartphone user, you're in good company. It is estimated that Android makes up approximately 70% of the global smartphone market share, with over 2.5 billion active users. Google cracked down on third-party recording apps in the Google Play Store 2022 in the name of improved privacy,...
This $22 Blouse with Balloon Sleeves Was Just Released on Amazon — and It's Already a Hit with Shoppers
“I had to go back and buy all of the colors because I loved it so much” Itching to refresh your closet with a statement piece? Amazon shoppers can't stop buying this just-launched blouse that features a unique detail. The Merokeety Smocked Cuff Blouse is one of the most popular new tops on Amazon, currently ranking on the best-selling new tops, tees, and blouses chart. And now's a great time to join the droves of shoppers adding it to their carts since it's on sale for just $22...
Popular Household Product Maker Recalls Almost 5 Million Products for Bacteria Risk
A popular household cleaning product is being recalled because a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing.
Warning for all parents with an iPhone – you must do Apple’s ‘triple check’ today
APPLE has reminded iPhone owners of some important tips to keep kids safe. The tech giant has long had a number of free tools available on iOS to help parents protect their children. But now the firm is warning adults once more to mark Safer Internet Day. “At Apple, our...
Ars Technica
Grim Reaper starts coming for fax machines, pagers, landlines
The end is near for a bunch of old telecommunications tech in China. On Monday, the country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced that as of March 1, it would no longer issue permits for fax machines, pagers, or integrated services digital network (ISDN) terminals to access Chinese networks.
9to5Mac
Apple says Maps privacy bug didn’t affect iPhone, denies that apps used location data without consent
IOS 16.3 was released to the general public last month, and among other new features, it also included a variety of security updates. One of those fixes addressed an Apple Maps privacy bug that could have allowed an app to “bypass Privacy preferences.”. In a statement to 9to5Mac on...
Netflix Clarifies New Password-Sharing Household Rules
Netflix has dropped some new clarifications about their password sharing rules. In a new social media post, the streamer laid out the framework for how they're looking to move forward. For interested parties, it seems that the definition of a "household" is going to be key. Basically, there will be a home base location and ...
How to Snooze Your Browser Tabs
Whether you’re shopping for the best pajamas, on the hunt for the best night cream or plotting your next vacation, you can quickly end up with dozens of open browser tabs. This can be tough for your brain to keep track of what was where, and it can also be hard on your computer’s battery and memory. It might also make you more vulnerable to attack. If you’ve considered using a private browser because of concerns that the internet is spying on you, keep reading: open browser tabs may make you vulnerable to cyberattacks.
Android Authority
How to delete your Facebook search history
Nope, don't like that search history. Unless you purposely delete it, Facebook automatically logs your search history. This includes searches for people, pages, media, and more. If you’re finding your search history to be a problem, you can permanently delete it. Let’s review how to delete your search history on Facebook.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
iPhone using parents to get precise location of kids via Apple Watch
All those parents who are worried about the whereabouts of their kids, here’s a solution to wipe-out your concerns. The iPhone maker has introduced a new app feature on its Apple Watch that allows children to send their location to their parents when emergency. It also allows the parents to keep a watch on the places their kids are visiting- all thorough the ‘Find My Kids’ feature on the apple watch.
Reader's Digest
