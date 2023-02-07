Read full article on original website
Summer camp registrations coming soon
Feb. 9. Details of Cornelius Parks & Recreation Department summer camps will be posted online in the next week, in to make choices before registration begins. Registration to Cornelius residents for their 2023 summer camps begins 7 am Wednesday, March 1. Registration will open to the general public 7 am Wednesday, March 8.
Fountain coming back to Birkdale Village
Feb. 9. The fountain at Birkdale Village will return when the weather warms up, village owners say. North American Properties removed the splash fountain last year during renovations to the lifestyle center that features restaurants and retail, along with open areas and a big screen. Then a ground fault interrupter...
Davidson College Symphony Orchestra concert features Saint-Saëns’s Organ Symphony Feb. 16
Feb. 10. Charles-Camille Saint-Saëns was a musical prodigy who made his concert debut at the age of 10. After studying at the Paris Conservatoire he became a church organist, first at Saint-Merri, Paris and, at the ripe old age of 23, at La Madeleine, the official church of the French Empire.
Charlotte Hornets Foundation award its hunger grant
Feb. 8. The Charlotte Hornets Foundation has donated $25,000 to Angels & Sparrows. The donation was made to help the Huntersville-based organization purchase a new convection oven, induction range and ice maker for its year-round community kitchen, which serves more than 450 marginalized families in North Mecklenburg County. The upgraded...
Weekender Feb. 9-12 : Boat show, Bowling Day, brews and bands
Trying to figure out what to do? Here are some of the best options in Lake Norman. 8 pm Feb. 10-11; 3 pm Feb. 12 | Free Reign Theatre Company presents Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Students, $15; general admission, $20. Historic Rural Hill,4431 Neck Rd., Huntersville. Noon – 9...
Calling all book readers (listening is OK, too)
Feb. 8. For 2023, ReadDavidson is joining forces to support and enhance the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s Community Read initiative. This partnership aims to encourage the Davidson community to read — or listen to — the book, talk about it, attend library programs and celebrate the love of reading.
Ada Jenkins adds food pantry hours, tax preparation assistance
Feb. 8. Due to increased demand, the Ada Jenkins Center is expanding the operating hours of the Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry. It’s now open every Wednesday and Thursday from 12:30-2:30pm, as well as the second Saturday of each month. To access the Food Pantry, families must call Loaves...
Can Marine Commission mandate life rings on Lake Norman docks?
Feb. 7. By TL Bernthal. The Lake Norman Marine Commission education committee is working on a draft proposal that would require a life ring at every dock. It’s early in the process, says commission Chairman David Scott, who personally supports the idea. The public can look for discussion and action in the coming months.
Owners of 2 popular taverns in Charlotte will take over Galway Hooker
Filed Under hospitality, nightspots, St. Patrick's Day. Feb. 7. By Dave Yochum. Piper’s at Galway Hooker, which has been closed since since January, will get a new owner later this month. The owners of the highly successful Ed’s Tavern in Dilworth and the FreeMore Tavern on Morehead Street in Charlotte will finalize the purchase later this month, but they won’t open in time for St. Patrick’s Day.
Town Board approves repairs to fire boat
Feb. 7. By Dave Vieser. The Cornelius Town Board unanimously approved the expenditure of $204,092 to repair the Cornelius Lemley Fire Dept. fire boat. Funds will be transferred from the 2023 fiscal year budget general fund surplus in order to cover the cost of the repair. Speaking with commissioners prior...
Birkdale Village’s latest plan lives to see another day
Feb. 7. By TL Bernthal. Huntersville Mayor Melinda Bales cast the tie-breaking vote last night that keeps the Birkdale Village re-zoning plans alive for a Town Board review in March. The plans for a Class A office building and the parking deck that supports it with 450 additional spaces could...
2 Scout trailers stolen from Bethel Presbyterian parking lot
Feb. 9. Two trailers—valued at roughly $10,000—have been stolen from the Boy Scouts at Bethel Presbyterian Church. “We believe the trailers went missing between Wednesday Jan. 11 and Sunday Jan. 15,” said Troop 72 Scoutmaster Charlie Rittenberry, explaining that Cornelius Police have canvassed the area to no avail.
Fire Dept. has plan to address dispatch delay
Feb. 8. By Dave Vieser. The Cornelius Fire Dept. will propose a plan to address delays in the 911 processing time sometimes being experienced when fire and rescue calls are being dispatched. The details of the system, known as “station alerting,” will be spelled out at the Town Board’s special budget meeting tomorrow in the Cain Center for the Arts, according to Chief Guerry Barbee.
County plans another controlled burn this afternoon
Feb. 7 Mecklenburg County Natural Resources staff are conducting a controlled burn again today beginning around 1 pm at Latta Nature Preserve in Huntersville. Smoke will affect air quality in the downwind area for 2-3 hours. To reduce your exposure to smoke, stay indoors or avoid areas of heavy smoke.
