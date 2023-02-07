Filed Under hospitality, nightspots, St. Patrick's Day. Feb. 7. By Dave Yochum. Piper’s at Galway Hooker, which has been closed since since January, will get a new owner later this month. The owners of the highly successful Ed’s Tavern in Dilworth and the FreeMore Tavern on Morehead Street in Charlotte will finalize the purchase later this month, but they won’t open in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

