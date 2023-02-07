Read full article on original website
WWE News – Name Change For New WWE Announcer, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do’ Finale
WWE recently hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role in the developmental territory. Blake made his debut on Friday night’s episode of NXT Level Up as Blake Howard, alongside Byron Saxton. WWE chose the name ‘Howard’ as a tribute to Howard Brody, who passed away last year due to...
Karrion Kross Names WWE SmackDown Star As The Most Underrated Wrestler
Karrion Kross has shared his belief that Ricochet is WWE’s most underrated star. During an appearance on Superstar Crossover with Z100’s Josh Martinez, Kross was asked who the most underrated WWE Superstar is. He also broke down how there are two types of fans – those who like highspots and those who like storytelling.
News On Bronson Reed, Matt Morgan, Gunther, Bianca Belair/Carmella, More
Bronson Reed is the featured guest on this week’s episode of the “WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves” podcast. You can listen to the show below:. “Bronson Reed is back on the podcast to discuss his return to WWE, qualifying for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match, and training the next generation of Australian superstars. Plus, Corey and Kevin discuss why both Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn are worthy challengers to Roman Reigns.”
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Tampa, FL: Tag Team Headliner
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night from Tampa, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi defeated Damon Kemp, Myles Borne & Bryson Montana. Lyra Valkyria defeated Stevie Turner. Charlie Dempsey defeated Tank Ledger. Isla Dawn &...
Jim Ross: WWE Never Wanted “Untrained Brute” Mike Tyson To Wrestle
Mike Tyson may have made an impact upon his arrival into the world of professional wrestling, but WWE never planned on him having a match. In 1998, Tyson would briefly join the WWF during his 15-month suspension from boxing after biting off the ear of Evander Holyfield. WWE often alluded...
NJPW News – Fred Rosser On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut, IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse
Fred Rosser recently spoke with NJPW about STRONG LIVE and STRONG On Demand replacing the current taping system. 2023 is a big year for NJPW due to the changes the company is currently making to its programming schedule. Rosser also expressed his excitement for Mercedes Mone’s upcoming NJPW in-ring debut...
Paul Heyman Hypes Up Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber
Paul Heyman has edited Sami Zayn out of a picture taken at last week’s WWE SmackDown, using the opportunity to promote the upcoming match between Zayn and Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Taking to Twitter, Heyman referenced a Super Bowl ad for the Google Pixel 7, which showcased the...
Matt Cardona Calls Chelsea Green’s WWE Return “Absolutely Amazing”
Matt Cardona is extremely pleased with his wife Chelsea Green’s return to WWE, calling it “absolutely amazing.”. Green, who was released from WWE in 2021, returned to the promotion as part of the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble. During an appearance on the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast, Cardona...
Tony Khan Talks War Between AEW & WWE, Alleged Contract Tampering By WWE
Heading into All Out last year, it was reported that AEW held a talent meeting noting that Megha Parekh, Chief Legal Officer, sent an email to WWE’s Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan about not tampering with talent. AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on The Dan Le Batard Show...
Alex Riley Discusses Returning To In-Ring Action At NWA Nuff Said, Working With The Miz
Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley recently spoke with Pwmania about returning to in-ring action with the NWA at this Saturday’s ‘Nuff Said’ pay-per-view event against EC3 and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. Working with The Miz: “It was a huge opportunity...
The Updated Lineup For NJPW Battle In The Valley
New Japan Pro Wrestling’s “Battle in the Valley” pay-per-view event is set to emanate from the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California. The pay-per-view event will feature ten matches, with five championships on the line. Mercedes Mone, the former Sasha Banks, is set to challenge familiar foe KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship in her first match since departing WWE last year. Meanwhile, Kazuchika Okada is scheduled to defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against arch-rival Hiroshi Tanahashi.
Bianca Belair Recalls Her Nerves Before Ladder Match Vs. Bayley
Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a women’s ladder match at last year’s Extreme Rules, and she recently discussed her emotions leading up to the match. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful and discussed being both nervous and excited ahead of the match, which was her first ladder match.
Logan Paul Stars In Super Bowl Ad, The Miz Also Featured
Super Bowl LVII saw the Kansas City Chiefs edge out the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to take home the “winner’s purse” on Sunday night. Logan Paul appeared in an advertisement for his energy drink, Prime Hydration, during the event, with WWE Superstar The Miz also appearing. The advertisement,...
Report: AEW Have Re-signed Tag Team Champions
Good things continue to happen for The Gunns this week. First, they upset The Acclaimed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships. And now, Fightful Select have come through with a report that AEW have re-signed Austin and Colten Gunn. Exact terms and length of the deals are unknown,...
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming WWE Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming WWE events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown from Uncasville, CT had 4,875 tickets out. WWE RAW on February 13th in Brooklyn, NY has 9,442 tickets out. WWE SmackDown on...
Seth Rollins Shares His Opinion On The Greatest WrestleMania Moment
Seth Rollins has competed at plenty of WrestleManias during his career in WWE, but his Money in the Bank cash-in in 2015 stands above the rest. Rollins made his WrestleMania debut in 2013, teaming with the Shield to defeat Sheamus, Randy Orton, and The Big Show. During an appearance on...
NWA Champion Kamille Names Charlotte Flair As Dream Opponent
NWA Women’s Champion Kamille was recently interviewed by Scott Fishman when she named Charlotte Flair as her dream opponent. Kamille has been champion for more than 600 days, and will defend her title tonight against Angelina Love at Nuff Said in a No DQ match. You can check out...
AEW News – Lance Archer On Being Sidelined, Ricky Starks Launching New Fashion Line
AEW wrestler Lance Archer took to Twitter to announce that he hasn’t competed for the last 51 days, but that’s not been a voluntary choice. The Murderhawk wrote,. “51 days since I laced up my boots last! NOT by choice!”. Archer last wrestled at an NJPW show at...
The Final Card For Tonight’s NWA Nuff Said
The NWA will present its Nuff Said pay-per-view event tonight at 7 pm Eastern on FITE TV. Here is the final card:. -Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona for the NWA Championship (no one is allowed at ringside) -Kamile vs. Angelina Love in a No DQ match for the NWA Women’s Championship...
