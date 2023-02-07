ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Free landfill day in San Antonio happening this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is a free landfill day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can take them to the following two landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11:. Republic Services Landfill at 7000...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Need a Fun Place to go in San Antonio on Valentine’s Day

Need a Fun Place to Enjoy Valentine’s Day in San Antonio. Looking for a fun place to do something different on V-Day? Whether you want to dance to live music, sit out under the stars playing Valentine Trivia with cocktail in hand or munching on Valentine’s Day themed cookies you have many options in San Antonio. Maybe you want to do dinner out or sip on exotic tiki cocktails or even take part in a Charcuterie Class. The romance and fun is endless!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio wakes up, no stylist

The Aztec Theatre pit was fully packed for Atlanta-based artist, Destroy Lonely on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The rapper stopped in San Antonio as part of his “No Stylist Tour,” which has been a major success with fans as he emerges from the underground scene. After the DJ opened...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas Chef Competes For Serious Dough On Guy Fieri's Game Show

A Texas chef is going for the gold on Guy Fieri's game show!. Chef Braunda Smith of San Antonio will be competing on an upcoming episode of the Food Network's Guy's Grocery Games, MySanAntonio reports. Smith is a chef at Lucy Cooper's Ice House, a popular San Antonio eatery that serves up delicious burgers, pizza and wings.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
