Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Menger Hotel Founded In 1859 In San Antonio is A Contributing Structure In The Alamo Plaza Historic DistrictMadocSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B Honors Veterans with Appreciation Program Giving Away HomesAsh JurbergTexas State
Make Your Valentine's Day Unforgettable: The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated OnlineAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Explore the Beauty of San Antonio: The Top Three Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Related
Steve Browne, daytime TV stalker: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Stories dealing with organized gambling's efforts to gain entry into the Texas market and concerns about SAPD's new "hot spot" policing strategy also racked up lots of reads.
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
KSAT 12
Free landfill day in San Antonio happening this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is a free landfill day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can take them to the following two landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11:. Republic Services Landfill at 7000...
KSAT 12
San Antonio chef, restaurant owner to appear on Guy Fieri cook-off show
The owner and chef of a popular San Antonio eatery, Lucy Cooper’s Ice House, is lighting up the Hollywood food scene with Texas flare. Braunda Smith will be featured on Guy Fieri’s “Grocery Games” cook-off show this spring. The episode, “Burger Ballers,” will premiere on the...
San Antonio pizza shop ranked the best pizza in Texas: Reader’s Digest reports
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for some of the best Za (pizza) on the planet, you’ll find it in Italy more than likely, but if traveling abroad for a pie or two isn’t in the budget, there are still countless options to choose from in the US that will get the job done.
Former San Antonio weatherman Steve Browne deletes post blaming women for sportscaster's departure
Former KSAT news anchor Karen Gallagher criticized Browne's claim that decisions by women leaders at the station prompted Greg Simmons' departure.
San Antonio Current
This San Antonio mansion comes with a basement bar-plus-wine cellar and a $250,000 price cut
A sprawling 1930 mansion in the heart of San Antonio's Monte Vista Historic District has undergone a steep $250,000 price cut. After being placed on the market last summer at $3.2 million, the home near Trinity University is now listed at $2.95 million. The 8,200-square-foot property's tile roof, arched doorways...
Longtime San Antonio nightspot Bar America changes ownership after four generations
Owner Brian Correa Correa said he’s looking forward to leaving the business in the hands of the team behind Bang Bang Bar and The Dogfather.
Little Bites: Naughty bingo, overproof Texas whiskey making San Antonio food news this week
Limited-run menu items from Boiler House, Garrison Brothers Distillery and Dairy Queen are also on the menu.
flicksandfood.com
Need a Fun Place to go in San Antonio on Valentine’s Day
Need a Fun Place to Enjoy Valentine’s Day in San Antonio. Looking for a fun place to do something different on V-Day? Whether you want to dance to live music, sit out under the stars playing Valentine Trivia with cocktail in hand or munching on Valentine’s Day themed cookies you have many options in San Antonio. Maybe you want to do dinner out or sip on exotic tiki cocktails or even take part in a Charcuterie Class. The romance and fun is endless!
KSAT 12
3 San Antonio restaurants make Yelp list of ‘Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas’
SAN ANTONIO – Love is in the air, especially at three San Antonio restaurants that made Yelp’s list of “Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas.”. Yelp released the list of 20 restaurants on Tuesday, just in time for Valentine’s Day — though good luck finding a reservation, as these eateries are highly rated.
paisano-online.com
San Antonio wakes up, no stylist
The Aztec Theatre pit was fully packed for Atlanta-based artist, Destroy Lonely on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The rapper stopped in San Antonio as part of his “No Stylist Tour,” which has been a major success with fans as he emerges from the underground scene. After the DJ opened...
YouTuber ranks San Antonio's Last Place Burgers as best burger in the world
The vlogger says Last Place Burgers is 'phenomenal.'
KSAT 12
Check out impressive ‘Encanto’-themed birthday party for San Antonio 6-year-old
SAN ANTONIO – Move aside princess parties. A San Antonio mom pulled off a very impressive “Encanto”-themed party for her 6-year-old daughter. The party took place over the summer but the girl’s mother recently posted pictures to a mom’s group on Facebook as a shout-out to the party planners.
Lucky San Antonian claims $1M prize on scratch-off ticket
SAN ANTONIO — Someone in San Antonio now has a million reasons to be thankful!. The lucky person just won $1,000,000 on a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket. They claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. They bought...
Robot bartenders saddle up to serve fans for all 18 days of the San Antonio Rodeo
The robo-barkeeps operate using 'proprietary facial recognition bar tab technology,' according to their maker.
iheart.com
Texas Chef Competes For Serious Dough On Guy Fieri's Game Show
A Texas chef is going for the gold on Guy Fieri's game show!. Chef Braunda Smith of San Antonio will be competing on an upcoming episode of the Food Network's Guy's Grocery Games, MySanAntonio reports. Smith is a chef at Lucy Cooper's Ice House, a popular San Antonio eatery that serves up delicious burgers, pizza and wings.
KSAT 12
San Antonio resident wins $1 million from scratch-off bought at tax center in South Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – A lucky San Antonio resident won $1 million from a Texas Lottery scratch-off game purchased at a tax center inside South Park Mall. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winning $1,000,000 Crossword ticket was purchased at the Electronic Tax Center Check CA at 2310 S.W. Military Drive.
Romantic San Antonio restaurants with Valentine's Day specials
Make your Valentine's Day reservations now if you haven't already!
98.7 Jack FM
Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987jack.com/
Comments / 1