Seth Rollins Shares His Opinion On The Greatest WrestleMania Moment
Seth Rollins has competed at plenty of WrestleManias during his career in WWE, but his Money in the Bank cash-in in 2015 stands above the rest. Rollins made his WrestleMania debut in 2013, teaming with the Shield to defeat Sheamus, Randy Orton, and The Big Show. During an appearance on...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Seth Rollins Weighs In On WWE’s ‘Cutthroat’ Locker Room
The wrestling business is a wild place to be in, especially when it’s every man for himself. During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins addressed the perception that the WWE locker room is “cutthroat” and explained that while everyone wants to be at the top, there is still mutual respect among the wrestlers.
Arn Anderson Praises MJF For Reminding Him Of Himself
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson is considered one of the best wrestlers ever seen, having been part of the Four Horsemen and sporting a cold, merciless stare that seemed to carve straight through the camera. He was famous for being able to dissect opponents in the ring with Ole Anderson, taking them apart one body part at a time.
AEW Star Likes Post Claiming CM Punk Did Nothing Wrong At All Out 2022
Was CM Punk in the right with what he said and did following the infamous AEW All Out 2022 pay-per-view event?. Punk has been suspended from AEW for months due to his scathing comments on the post-show media scrum, and for his role in the backstage fight. Some in AEW...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Seth Rollins Describes Rush Of WrestleMania Season
Seth Rollins is no stranger to the brightest lights and the biggest stages. “The Visionary” made his WrestleMania debut back in 2013 and for him, there’s nothing like the build up to ‘Mania season. In a recent interview with Windy City Gridiron, Rollins discussed the exhilaration that only WrestleMania season can bring.
Tony Khan Talks War Between AEW & WWE, Alleged Contract Tampering By WWE
Heading into All Out last year, it was reported that AEW held a talent meeting noting that Megha Parekh, Chief Legal Officer, sent an email to WWE’s Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan about not tampering with talent. AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on The Dan Le Batard Show...
Kevin Sullivan Relates Wild Story About Haku’s Toughness
Tonga ‘Uli’uli Fifita is better known to wrestling fans as either Haku or Meng, but he’s probably best known for his toughness. Haku is legendary in pro wrestling circles for his tenacity. Bobby Heenan famously said that Andre the Giant feared only two men in the world: Harley Race and Haku.
Report: AEW Have Re-signed Tag Team Champions
Good things continue to happen for The Gunns this week. First, they upset The Acclaimed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships. And now, Fightful Select have come through with a report that AEW have re-signed Austin and Colten Gunn. Exact terms and length of the deals are unknown,...
AEW Rampage News – Jericho Appreciation Society Attacks Impractical Jokers Stars
On the February 10th episode of AEW Rampage, Brian “Q” Quinn and James “Murr” Murray of Impractical Jokers appeared on the show to mock Chris Jericho for having a small bat. The Jericho Appreciation Society then attacked them in response, powerbombing Murray onto Quinn and telling...
Matt Cardona Calls Chelsea Green’s WWE Return “Absolutely Amazing”
Matt Cardona is extremely pleased with his wife Chelsea Green’s return to WWE, calling it “absolutely amazing.”. Green, who was released from WWE in 2021, returned to the promotion as part of the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble. During an appearance on the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast, Cardona...
NWA Champion Kamille Names Charlotte Flair As Dream Opponent
NWA Women’s Champion Kamille was recently interviewed by Scott Fishman when she named Charlotte Flair as her dream opponent. Kamille has been champion for more than 600 days, and will defend her title tonight against Angelina Love at Nuff Said in a No DQ match. You can check out...
Jim Ross: WWE Never Wanted “Untrained Brute” Mike Tyson To Wrestle
Mike Tyson may have made an impact upon his arrival into the world of professional wrestling, but WWE never planned on him having a match. In 1998, Tyson would briefly join the WWF during his 15-month suspension from boxing after biting off the ear of Evander Holyfield. WWE often alluded...
Bianca Belair Recalls Her Nerves Before Ladder Match Vs. Bayley
Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a women’s ladder match at last year’s Extreme Rules, and she recently discussed her emotions leading up to the match. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful and discussed being both nervous and excited ahead of the match, which was her first ladder match.
Liv Morgan Says It Feels Like Sarah ‘Valhalla’ Logan Never Left
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is thrilled with the return of her Riott Squad ally Sarah Logan to the promotion. After her release in April 2020, Logan made a one-off return in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble and would return as Valhalla full-time in November of that same year. Sitting...
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Roman Reigns Advertised For Monday Night Raw
Roman Reigns will be making a rare appearance on Monday Night Raw next month as we approach WrestleMania 39. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been advertised to be present at the March 20th Raw event in St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center, as confirmed by the arena’s advertisements. However, WWE.com has yet to update their own advertisement for the show and, at present, Reigns is not advertised for any Raw events prior to WrestleMania.
Jeff Jarrett Reveals How People’s Reaction Towards Him Has Changed Due To His Podcast
Jeff Jarrett was never particularly interested in looking back at his career until Conrad Thompson, a renowned podcast host, persisted in asking him to join the podcast space. Through the podcast, Jarrett has been able to look back at his career and reflect on it from both a performer and promoter perspective.
WWE News – Plans For Elimination Chamber, Chelsea Green’s ‘Karen’ Gimmick Praised, More
Fightful Select has presented a couple of production and behind-the-scenes tidbits for several upcoming WWE events. The WWE Elimination Chamber match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley has been in development for quite some time. According to sources, the matchup has been planned internally since November 2022. The match featuring...
