ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Now Warsaw

Night to Shine sees record turnout in Warsaw

WARSAW — Warsaw’s Night to Shine, an annual event for disabled people of all ages and challenges, returned with abundance this year. After a two-year hiatus of full-fledged live events, organizers saw its biggest turnout ever with 133 participants and more than 200 volunteers lending their time at two Warsaw churches on Friday night.
WARSAW, IN
News Now Warsaw

State’s ‘heat map’ shows hot spots for Narcan use

WARSAW — An online tool made available through the Indiana Department of Health is shedding light on how often Narcan is being used to fight the opioid epidemic. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is the drug used to resuscitate people in the midst of an opioid overdose, which often involves fentanyl.
WARSAW, IN
News Now Warsaw

Suspect in Elkhart slaying surrenders after standoff in Goshen

GOSHEN — A Goshen man is in custody following a fatal shooting that took place in Elkhart early Saturday morning, and led to a police standoff in Goshen. Ja Liahs Michael Curry, 23, was arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail on preliminary suspicion of murder, according to an Elkhart Police Department news release.
GOSHEN, IN
News Now Warsaw

Fire damages apartrment building in Winona Lake

WINONA LAKE — Fire crews battled an apartment fire in Winona Lake Sunday afternoon on Camelot Drive. The fire caused heavy damage to part of the building. It was reported shortly after 1 p.m. and apparently began in a utility room next to the unit at 1405 Camelot Drive.
WINONA LAKE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy