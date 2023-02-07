Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News Now Warsaw
Night to Shine sees record turnout in Warsaw
WARSAW — Warsaw’s Night to Shine, an annual event for disabled people of all ages and challenges, returned with abundance this year. After a two-year hiatus of full-fledged live events, organizers saw its biggest turnout ever with 133 participants and more than 200 volunteers lending their time at two Warsaw churches on Friday night.
News Now Warsaw
State’s ‘heat map’ shows hot spots for Narcan use
WARSAW — An online tool made available through the Indiana Department of Health is shedding light on how often Narcan is being used to fight the opioid epidemic. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is the drug used to resuscitate people in the midst of an opioid overdose, which often involves fentanyl.
News Now Warsaw
Suspect in Elkhart slaying surrenders after standoff in Goshen
GOSHEN — A Goshen man is in custody following a fatal shooting that took place in Elkhart early Saturday morning, and led to a police standoff in Goshen. Ja Liahs Michael Curry, 23, was arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail on preliminary suspicion of murder, according to an Elkhart Police Department news release.
News Now Warsaw
Fire damages apartrment building in Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — Fire crews battled an apartment fire in Winona Lake Sunday afternoon on Camelot Drive. The fire caused heavy damage to part of the building. It was reported shortly after 1 p.m. and apparently began in a utility room next to the unit at 1405 Camelot Drive.
