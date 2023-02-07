Read full article on original website
Genetics Can Drive Gout in Families, but Lifestyle Can Worsen Pain
Feb. 8, 2023 -- Gout in people who have a brother, father, sister, or mother with the condition, a form of arthritis that often causes sudden, severe pain in the joints, is mostly driven by genetic makeup but can worsen significantly if they also drink heavily or carry excess weight.
Algorithm Can Spot Signs of Autism in Babies, Study Says
Feb. 9, 2023 -- Autism can be detected in children almost from birth using an algorithm to review their health records, a study from Duke University says. "We can use the first 30 days of a child’s health care experience to say, ‘This child is really at risk,’” said David Mandell, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, in USA Today. He who was not involved in the research.
18% of U.S. Adults Use Sleep Aids, Report Says
Feb. 8, 2023 -- Almost 1 in 5 American adults regularly use prescription or over-the-counter medicine to help them sleep, a new government report says. Just 2% say they take something every night to help them fall asleep or stay asleep, while 6% reported using something most nights. And 10% say they use something sometimes.
How I Deal With Medical Gaslighting and Migraine
I wrote about gaslighting to some degree recently when I shared my experience as a person of color with migraines. The same concept applies. Gaslighting can include microaggressions, a lack of respect, and a disregard for your reality as a patient all in one 15-minute office visit. Studies show that...
Consistent Blood Pressure Monitoring Called For During Pregnancy
Feb. 8, 2023 – Doctors should screen for hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, which can cause serious and fatal complications for both the mother and baby, according to a new recommendation from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. In particular, all pregnant people should have their blood pressure measured at...
IBD and Eating: New Website Offers 'Gut Friendly' Recipes
Feb. 9, 2023 – For people living with inflammatory bowel disease or chronic digestive problems, eating can be tricky. Some people avoid certain foods when they cook at home, for example, for fear they could trigger troublesome GI symptoms. At the same time, like everyone else, people with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis can benefit from a well-balanced, nutritious diet.
Vibrating Pill Can Help Treat Constipation
The drug-free solution is designed for daily use. In a trial, the pill produced at least one additional weekly bowel movement for 41% of participants, compared to at least one additional bowel movement for 23% of participants who took a placebo pill. Vibrant was approved by the FDA in August...
Understanding Different Types of MS Pain: Part 1
I heard once from a doctor that MS doesn’t cause any pain. Really? I'm not sure where he got that from but, evidently, he had no idea, he was clueless. And this was a doctor. Imagine the perception that some people could have about MS pain. MS pain is...
Student Mental Health Week Focuses on Rates of Stress, Anxiety
Rise among teens and college students, this week's first-ever global Student Mental Health Week couldn't be better timed. The urgency is quite apparent. A recent study showed that nearly one-third of students worldwide said their mental health has worsened since returning to campus following the COVID-19 lockdowns. With suicide rates...
Phase III Trial Reports Promising Results for New COVID Treatment
Feb. 9, 2023 – Results from a phase III trial of a new COVID-19 treatment showed it reduced the risk of hospitalization or long ER visits by half. “The data look quite promising and other treatments have now fallen by the wayside," Paul Sax, MD, of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, told USA Today. Sax was not involved in the research.
Ways to Make Parenting More Accessible
It’s practically a rite of passage for new parents to spend time researching the best baby gear, setting up the nursery, and wondering just how much life will change with the addition of their little one. If you have a physical disability, it’s no different. You just might have...
Consider Fallopian Tube Removal to Avoid Ovarian Cancer
Feb. 10, 2023 -- All women who have finished having children should consider having their fallopian tubes removed at the time of other scheduled pelvic surgery in order to lower their risk of developing ovarian cancer, even if they aren't at increased risk for the deadly disease, a leading research organization has advised.
You Have Cancer. Who in Your Life Do You Tell, and When?
Feb. 10, 2023 – Cancer is not just a devastating personal diagnosis. It reaches beyond, into everyday relationships with complex social rules and even its own vocabulary. It's a disease that has touched just about everyone in some shape or form and still, few people want to think about it, let alone talk about it.
