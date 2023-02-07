Feb. 9, 2023 -- Autism can be detected in children almost from birth using an algorithm to review their health records, a study from Duke University says. "We can use the first 30 days of a child’s health care experience to say, ‘This child is really at risk,’” said David Mandell, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, in USA Today. He who was not involved in the research.

1 DAY AGO