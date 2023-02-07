The new and improved AirPods Pro 2 earned a top spot on our list of the best wireless earbuds for 2023, and right now you've even got a chance to pick a set up for less. Amazon currently has them on sale for $199, which saves you $50 compared to what you'd pay if you bought direct from Apple. It also drops them back down to their lowest price to date. There's no set expiration, but deals on Apple devices rarely last for long. We'd recommend you get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings. You can also snag them for just $1 more at Best Buy, Target and Verizon.

3 DAYS AGO