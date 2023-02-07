A unique musical trio featuring University of Kansas Kansas music department faculty will perform in Lindsborg. Based in the Kansas City area and taking its name from the Indo-Persian word for “new” and the Uzbek word for “music” or “melody,” the NAVO arts organization is focused on the new and the international. Now the new NAVO Trio, featuring two University of Kansas School of Music faculty members and one former member, is looking both forward and backward in time to bring overlooked music by women and nonbinary composers to the light of the concert hall and recordings.

LINDSBORG, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO