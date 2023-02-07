Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South splits with Campus Friday
Salina South and Haysville-Campus met up for the second time this season last night, with the South Varsity Girls putting a beat down on the Campus Varisty Girls to a tune of 55-19 and the South Varsity Boys eventually losing what was a tight game early in the fourth quarter, with a final score of 66-54.
Jayhawks Win in Lubbock to Complete Season Sweep of Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas – Kansas got a combined 62 points from the senior trio of Zakiyah Franklin, Taiyanna Jackson and Holly Kersgieter as the Jayhawks defeated Texas Tech 78-67 on Saturday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena. The win completes a season sweep by the Jayhawks over Texas Tech for the...
Kansas Splits Two Games on Friday
TUCSON, Ariz. – Kansas split its two games on Friday, beating North Carolina State by a score of 12-6, before falling to No. 12 Arizona 15-2 in Tucson, Ariz. at the Candrea Classic. GAME ONE. In the first game of the day, Kansas jumped out to a six-run lead...
Southeast of Saline sweeps Minneapolis
Minneapolis was back in action Friday night this time playing host to the Southeast of Saline Trojans who are both ranked in the Class 3A rankings. Minneapolis beat the lady Trojans on their home court in early January by 6 points and it was Southeast of Saline returning the favor on Friday night.
Unique KU Trio to Perform in Lindsborg
A unique musical trio featuring University of Kansas Kansas music department faculty will perform in Lindsborg. Based in the Kansas City area and taking its name from the Indo-Persian word for “new” and the Uzbek word for “music” or “melody,” the NAVO arts organization is focused on the new and the international. Now the new NAVO Trio, featuring two University of Kansas School of Music faculty members and one former member, is looking both forward and backward in time to bring overlooked music by women and nonbinary composers to the light of the concert hall and recordings.
KWU Student to Lead Midwest College Chapter of NAACP
A Kansas Wesleyan University student has been chosen to lead the recently formed Midwest College Chapter of the NAACP. According to KWU, Tyler Boston, a junior in the pre-physical therapy program, will lead the consortium of students from Kansas Wesleyan, Salina Area Technical College, Bethany College, and Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus.
Driver Killed in Crash
A man from Missouri was killed when his truck veered off Interstate 70, went airborne, and crashed late Saturday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Brian Butts from Bridgeton, Missouri, was driving a 2015 Ford F150 pickup headed west on the Interstate. For an unknown reason he crossed the center median and continued through the eastbound lanes and into the south ditch. The truck struck a concrete culvert, became airborne, landed on its front end, and overturned.
Forgery Suspect Caught on Camera
Police are seeking tips from the public in a forgery case which was caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stopper crime of the week. Salina Police say back on Tuesday, January 19th, officers took a report of a subject passing a forged check at Bennington State Bank, 2130 S. Ohio St., Salina. On January 17th a male suspect entered the bank and attempted to pass a check. The teller believed the check was suspicious and after researching the account, it was learned the check was fraudulent. It was later determined the ID the suspect provided to pass the check was also fraudulent.
